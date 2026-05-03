Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak has broken his silence on FIRs filed against him by Punjab Police after he switched from AAP to the BJP. He termed the move a misuse of government machinery and said he was motivated by ideological differences with AAP.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak has broken his silence regarding two FIRs reportedly filed against him by the Punjab Police, dismissing the move as a blatant misuse of government machinery. The legal action comes just days after Pathak, a key strategist who was once the "apple of the eye" for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alongside six other Rajya Sabha members.

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Pathak alleges 'misuse of government machinery'

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Pathak claimed he has been left in the dark by state authorities despite widespread media reports of the non-bailable charges. "Since yesterday, television channels have been reporting that two FIRs have been filed against me in Punjab. I have yet to receive any formal or informal information about these FIRs," Pathak stated. "It's possible that if an FIR has been filed after misusing government machinery, I'll be able to fully respond only after seeing it."

While the specific charges remain officially undisclosed, reports suggest they involve non-bailable sections related to corruption and harassment, claims the BJP has dismissed as a "planned conspiracy."

'Ideological fractures' cited for AAP exit

Addressing his transition from AAP to the BJP, Pathak maintained that his exit was motivated by deep-seated ideological fractures rather than personal gain.

Pathak asserted that his commitment to "principles and righteousness" remains unchanged regardless of his party affiliation. He attributed his departure to long-standing differences in "work style and ideology" within the AAP leadership.

"Everyone who knows me, everyone who has worked with me, whether volunteers or leaders, knows well that I am a person who follows principles and righteousness. As long as I worked in the Aam Aadmi Party, I worked according to principles and righteousness. Today, I am in the Bharatiya Janata Party. I will continue to work according to principles and righteousness," he said. "Success or failure in politics does not matter to me," he added. "I have to ensure that, even if I fail, I never break my political dharma."

"Success or failure in politics does not matter to me. I have to ensure that, even if I fail, I never break my political dharma. I didn't leave the Aam Aadmi Party for any personal reasons. I did this because of long-standing differences in ideology and work style," he added.

BJP, SAD question timing of FIRs

The statement comes after Punjab Police on Saturday filed two FIRs under sections for non-bailable offences against Pathak, days after Sandeep Pathak switched from AAP to the BJP, as seven MPs merged with the ruling camp in the Upper House of Parliament. Both FIRs were filed in different districts of Punjab.

Further, he stressed that he will continue to work as per the principles and righteousness with the Bhartiya Janata Party, as he did with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have questioned the timing of the FIRs, calling it "political vendetta" against Pathak. (ANI)