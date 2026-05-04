The BJP-led NDA registered a massive victory in the Assam assembly polls, securing a three-fourths majority. The BJP alone won 81 seats in the 126-member assembly, while its allies BPF and AGP won 10 seats each. Congress was reduced to 15 seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA on Monday scored a spectacular victory in Assam assembly polls, winning a three-fourths majority. BJP scored a two-thirds majority on its own in the northeastern state.

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Detailed Poll Results

According to the latest information from the Election Commission, the BJP has won 81 seats and is leading on one seat in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP's allies, Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad, won 10 seats each. Congress has won 15 seats and is leading in four. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won one seat, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats.

Major Setback for Congress

In a setback for Congress, party leader Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes.

BJP's Historic Performance

This was the first election that the BJP fought with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister. The polls saw BJP getting its highest tally in the state so far. In the 2021 election, the BJP won 60 seats and Congress 26. This is the third successive victory of the BJP-led NDA in Assam assembly polls.

Prime Minister Modi Reacts

Prime Minister lauded the BJP workers for the party's success in Assam. "Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again! The BJP-NDA's win in the Assam Vidhan Sabha elections illustrates the unwavering support for our Alliance's emphasis on development and bringing a positive difference in people's lives. I thank my sisters and brothers of Assam for the resounding mandate. I also assure them that we will keep working for the state's transformation," he said in a post on X.

"I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," he added. (ANI)