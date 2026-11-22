BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed workers in Chandigarh, highlighting their 24/7 dedication. He contrasted BJP's constant engagement with part-time politicians and lauded the Direct Benefit Transfer system under PM Modi's leadership.

BJP Workers Are Active Round the Clock Says Nitin Nabin in Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday asserted that party workers remain active throughout the year and do not limit their political activities to election periods, calling them full-time politicians committed to working for the party and the public. Addressing the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Chandigarh, Nabin said BJP workers operate round the clock throughout the year, unlike political workers who become active only when elections approach.

Highlighting the commitment of BJP workers, Nabin said, "People often ask, 'What will the BJP workers do now that the elections are here?' But I always say that a BJP worker operates 24/7, 365 days a year. For them, the arrival or conclusion of an election is not the defining factor; they work for the party every single day. Our workers and leaders are not part-time politicians. There are some who only appear on the scene when elections arrive—these are the part-time politicians."

He further expressed pride in the participation of party workers and supporters at the gathering, particularly women and people from different neighbourhoods, saying they were united by the aim of strengthening the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "I am proud that our BJP workers are always among the public, working shoulder-to-shoulder with their fellow party members... A large number of women and mothers were present, and people from various neighbourhoods had also gathered. They all share a single, driving passion: to see the BJP, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, continue to forge ahead and ensure the lotus continues to bloom," he said.

Targeting the Congress, the BJP national president accused the party of prioritising its own families and contrasted its governance with the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system introduced under the Modi government. Referring to the earlier remark about the leakage of funds meant for the poor, Nabin said the DBT mechanism has ensured that the entire amount reaches beneficiaries directly. "Congress only thinks about their own families. Their father used to say that if one rupee is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the account of the poor. The country is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. After that, if one rupee is sent from Delhi, only one rupee reaches the account of the poor. People ask what has changed since 2014. I want to tell them that DBT is the biggest achievement," he said.

He also expressed confidence in the party's organisational strength and spoke about its efforts to expand its political presence in Punjab. "We have dealt with one in Delhi, and we will wipe you out in Punjab via Chandigarh. As for the Congress party, no one knows where their leader lives. They don't have the courage to speak on the floor of Parliament. A BJP Mandal president is enough to debate them; there's no need for the Prime Minister. We don't act at the behest of foreign countries; we don't operate as toolkits," he added.