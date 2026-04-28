BJP leader NV Subhash voiced confidence in his party's victory in the West Bengal elections, claiming even TMC workers are tired of Mamata Banerjee's rule. He positioned BJP as the main challenger, expecting a win on results day.

BJP Confident of Decisive Victory

Ahead of the final phase of polling in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, BJP leader NV Subhash on Tuesday expressed confidence in his party's prospects, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a decisive victory in the state. "The final phase of election campaigning in West Bengal has been completed, and the polling is going to happen on 29 April. The information that we have is that the BJP is going to win hands down in West Bengal because even the workers of TMC are vexed with Mamata Banerjee's rule...,'' Subhash told ANI.

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He further claimed that public sentiment is shifting in favour of the BJP, positioning it as the principal challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). ''People are looking forward to the BJP as it is the only party that has not yielded to the TMC. So, the tussle is between the BJP and TMC... Modi ji has said in all his campaigns that when given a chance, the BJP will be a political force in West Bengal... On 4 May, we are sure that we will be hoisting a flag in West Bengal where the BJP candidate will become the CM of West Bengal," he added.

Final Polling Phase and Record Turnout

The campaigning for the second and final phase of the assembly elections in Bengal ended as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase on April 29.

The state has recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.