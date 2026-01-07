The BJP's West Bengal unit announced its new State Office Bearers, appointing Samik Bhattacharya as the State President. The appointments, approved by JP Nadda, include new Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, and other key positions.

New State Office Bearers Appointed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal on Wednesday announced the appointment of its new State Office Bearers with immediate effect, following the approval of the party's National President JP Nadda.

According to the letter issued by the BJP West Bengal unit, Samik Bhattacharya has been appointed as the State President.

The party has named several Vice Presidents, including Sanjay Singh, Raju Banerjee, Debasree Chaudhuri, Agnimitra Paul, Dipak Barman, Jagannath Chattopadhyay, Manoj Tigga, Nisith Pramanik, Tapas Roy, Amitava Roy, Tanuja Chakraborty and Prabal Raha.

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Locket Chatterjee, Soumitra Khan, Bapi Goswami and Shashi Agnihotri have been appointed as General Secretaries.

The list of Secretaries includes Shankar Ghosh, Deepanjan Guha, Sonali Murmu, Manoj Pandey, Amlan Bhaduri, Mahadev Sarkar, Sakharav Sarkar, Sintu Senapathi, Sarbori Mukherjee, Mohon Sharma, Biva Majumder and Sanjay Varma.

Ashish Bapat has been appointed as Treasurer, while Praveen Agarwal and Vidyasagar Mantri have been named as Joint Treasurers.

Pranoy Roy has been appointed as Office Secretary, and Pratyush Mandal as Joint Office Secretary.

BJP Strategises for 2026 Assembly Polls

A day earlier, a meeting of State Election In-charges and co-incharges of BJP Mahila Morcha was held at the BJP Headquarters, New Delhi, to review preparations for the upcoming four-state and one Union Territory elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Regarding the meeting, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanithi Srinivasan told ANI that the discussion focused on mobilising women workers, outreach programmes, and state-specific election strategies. Valuable guidance was received from BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh.

This year, 2026, the states going to the polls in India include West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. While some face the challenge of retaining power, others aim to make history for the first time. West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are states where the BJP has not yet won assembly elections. This time, the BJP is confident of winning the polls. Meanwhile, the BJP is trying to win Assam for a third term and Puducherry for a second. (ANI)