Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi accuses the BJP and Election Commission of poll irregularities, alleging BJP workers were inside strong rooms. He claims the party is attempting to 'save itself through theft' and criticizes CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi Alleges Poll Irregularities, Slams EC

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in the handling of strong rooms and claiming that the ruling party is attempting to "save itself through theft" as it cannot win elections based on its work.

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Gogoi claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party workers were being allowed inside strong rooms and were present even during polling. Responding to questions on alleged access of BJP workers to strong rooms, Gogoi told ANI, "Here in Assam, we are witnessing this across various polling booths: BJP workers are present not only inside the strong rooms but were also present earlier while the voting was still underway. The crucial question is: what exactly is the Election Commission doing? This poses a grave threat to democracy."

He further termed the situation "very dangerous," adding, "We, the opposition parties, are repeatedly raising this issue. And it is clear that the BJP cannot win the elections on the basis of its work. They want to save themselves through theft."

Attacks on CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Referring to similar concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gogoi noted that questions have also been raised about the composition of personnel guarding strong rooms. Targeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi raised questions over alleged foreign visits, stating, "Now I would like Himanta Biswa Sarma to tell us how many times his family has been to Dubai, and how many times has he himself visited Bangladesh... Instead of providing the security the police administration should provide to the common man, they, at the behest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are only directed to take action against leaders of political opposition parties and are unable to focus on protecting our people."

Criticism Over Governance Issues

Further, continuing the attack on Assam CM over governance issues, Gogoi said unemployment, inflation, and rising LPG prices remain major concerns in Assam. "There is a very big problem of drugs here. But the way the police administration should protect the common man... instead of doing that, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, they are only asked to investigate leaders of the political opponents," he alleged.

Dismisses Exit Polls as 'TRP-Driven'

Reacting to exit polls, Gogoi dismissed their credibility, calling them a "TRP-driven exercise." "Now it has become a TRP. And we, the people of our state, in the environment of fear, neither the exit poll nor the journalists are told the whole story. And that is why this whole industry... needs to be reconciled somewhere," Gogoi said.

Claims Political Shift to Congress

Expressing confidence in political shifts, he added, "People will shift from the BJP because they are already calling and saying they don't want to work with Himanta Biswa Sarma... Shift has already happened in the BJP and its political allies; they have shifted to the Congress."

'Matter of Shame for Assam'

Speaking on the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera, Gogoi added, "It is deeply saddening that the Chief Minister of a beautiful, civilised state like Assam was referred to in offensive and insulting terms in the Supreme Court today, which goes far beyond decorum. This is a matter of great shame for us, the people of Assam. It is deeply saddening that the Chief Minister of a civilised, historic state like ours repeatedly uses offensive words in the Supreme Court, tarnishing the image of our state and undermining our self-respect in society..."