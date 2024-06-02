Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP tried to manipulate EVM, influenced exit polls, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before heading to Tihar jail

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized 2024 Lok Sabha exit polls as fake, citing discrepancies. He is set to surrender at Tihar after interim bail ends. Kejriwal thanked the Supreme Court for campaign time. He asserted his imprisonment as political, opposing "dictatorship." His schedule included tributes and meetings before Tihar surrender.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, lambasted the exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, dismissing them as fabricated. Kejriwal labelled the recently released exit polls as "fake," citing discrepancies such as one exit poll assigning 33 seats to the BJP in Rajasthan, a number exceeding the actual count of 25 seats. Expressing suspicion regarding the timing of these exit polls, mere days before the election results are to be announced. Kejriwal hinted at the potential manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

    Kejriwal's statements come amidst his impending surrender at Tihar Prison, as his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court expired. Ahead of his surrender, Kejriwal addressed party workers at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, outlining his schedule in a message posted on social media in Hindi. He expressed gratitude towards the Supreme Court for granting him a 21-day interim bail to campaign for the elections, emphasizing his commitment to utilizing every moment to further his party's cause.

    Earlier in the day, Kejriwal commenced his schedule by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before visiting the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, as per his planned itinerary. This gesture underlines Kejriwal's reverence for India's historical figures and his spiritual inclinations.

    Kejriwal's legal entanglements stem from a money laundering case linked to an alleged scam surrounding the Delhi Excise Policy. Despite asserting his innocence, Kejriwal attributes his legal woes to his vocal opposition against what he terms "Tanashahi" or dictatorship. His remarks highlight his belief that the charges against him are politically motivated, aimed at stifling dissent and curbing his party's influence.

    Speaking to party workers before his return to Tihar, Kejriwal reiterated his appreciation for the opportunity granted by the Supreme Court to campaign, stressing that he utilized every moment to advocate for his vision of a better India, transcending partisan interests.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 4:32 PM IST
