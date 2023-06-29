BJP top brass in late-night meeting at PM Modi's residence over forthcoming elections, internal rejig likely

Sources have revealed that the meeting involving PM Modi also revolved around deliberations concerning potential organizational reshuffling, indicating the possibility of significant changes within the party structure.

The state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to see changes in several states, including Karnataka. Indications of this came from a top-level BJP meeting that took place at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi late Wednesday night (June 28). The meeting also reportedly focused on the forthcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, scheduled to be held later this year. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and BJP Organization Minister BL Santosh also attended the meeting.

Prior to this, the top brass had met on June 6, where prominent figures such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and BL Santosh had convened. The primary agenda of that meeting was to deliberate on significant reshuffling plans, including the appointment of election in-charges in respective states, state presidents, and central team members of the BJP.

Following PM Modi's flagging off of five Vande Bharat trains, which aim to connect vital cities across the nation, the BJP's election campaign gained momentum on Tuesday (June 27). During the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program in Bhopal, PM Modi criticized the Congress party and other opposition parties, particularly regarding the issue of implementing a Uniform Civil Code, accusing them of inciting the minority community.

During his address to BJP workers, PM Modi declared the government's determination to implement a Uniform Civil Code nationwide, an agenda that has consistently formed part of the BJP's manifestos.

On July 1, PM Modi is scheduled to make another visit to Madhya Pradesh, as his initial visit to the Shahdol district was cancelled due to severe weather warnings. It's worth noting that while Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are governed by the Congress, under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot respectively, Madhya Pradesh is currently under BJP rule led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.