Union Minister Bandi Sanjay announced a major BJP rally in Karimnagar led by Nitin Nabin. The event aims to support the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and counter alleged false propaganda spread by the Congress party.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Announces BJP Rally in Karimnagar

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will visit Karimnagar on Monday (November 23) to lead a mega rally in support of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said the party has planned 40 rallies across the country to counter what it described as Congress's "false propaganda" on the exercise.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar, Sanjay said the BJP's national leadership had decided to organise rallies to inform people about the objectives of SIR and counter the confusion allegedly being created by the Congress. "At 12:00 noon, BJP National President Nitin Nabin is coming to Karimnagar. On the issue of SIR (Special Intensive Revision), the Congress party is creating confusion among the people of this country. To counter the false propaganda they are spreading and inform people of the real facts, the BJP national leadership has decided to hold 40 rallies across the country," he said.

Referring to the party's recent programmes, Sanjay said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Hyderabad recently, while Nabin would address the rally in Karimnagar. "As part of that, Amit Shah came to Hyderabad the other day, and Nitin Nabin is coming to Karimnagar. Along with that, it has also been decided to organize rallies at the parliamentary constituency level across all parliament seats in Telangana. Since he is coming at 12:00 noon, this program was decided for us just two days ago. Even so, workers and leaders are all working hard and making every arrangement," he said.

He further said party workers, members of various associations, leaders and members of the public would participate in large numbers to express their support for SIR. Explaining the objectives of the electoral roll revision exercise, Sanjay said it was aimed at ensuring voting rights for eligible citizens, removing duplicate entries and deleting the names of deceased voters.

"The purpose of SIR is to remove people who have two votes and give them one vote. The main purpose of SIR is to remove the votes of those who have passed away. Along with that, at a time when people from other countries migrate, treat this place like a free rest house without permission, obtain voting rights, loot the welfare schemes meant for the poor in this country, and receive welfare benefits, the main purpose of SIR is to remove their votes," he said.

The Union Minister also clarified that the electoral roll was still in the draft stage and people whose names had been excluded or who did not have voting rights could submit applications. "Even now, if anyone does not have a voting right or if a voter's name was removed, they can apply immediately. This is only a draft, there is still opportunity. It is to explain these things that Nitin Nabin is coming to Karimnagar tomorrow. We are going to give a grand welcome. Workers, leaders, and the public are also going to participate in large numbers in this rally. All arrangements have been completed. Along with city decorations, we are making all kinds of arrangements. Therefore, I appeal to the people, workers, and leaders of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency to turn out in large numbers at 12:00 noon tomorrow and make the rally with Nitin Nabin a success," he said.