Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a nationwide campaign to counter Congress's allegations regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission. The party will use a dossier and senior leaders for the outreach.

Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing to launch a nationwide campaign from next week to counter what it describes as misleading claims by the Congress regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission of India.

As part of the proposed campaign, the BJP will present facts before the public to address the questions and allegations raised by the opposition over SIR and the functioning of the Election Commission. Party MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders are likely to be assigned responsibilities to take the campaign to people in their respective constituencies.

According to the top BJP sources, the party is preparing a detailed 24-page dossier containing responses to the questions and allegations raised by the opposition. The document is expected to serve as reference material for party leaders and workers during public outreach activities.

The campaign will also be conducted through social media and other communication platforms to reach a wider audience and present the party’s position on the issue.

BJP to Highlight Congress's Alleged Past Misuse of EC

In addition to addressing the opposition’s current allegations, the BJP plans to highlight instances in which it alleges that the Congress, during its tenure in power, misused the Election Commission and other institutions. The party intends to use these examples to counter the Congress’s criticism and present its arguments before the public.

The campaign is expected to involve coordinated efforts by party leaders and organisational units across the country, with an emphasis on presenting factual information and responding to the opposition’s claims regarding electoral processes and the Election Commission.

The proposed initiative comes amid an ongoing political debate over SIR and the role of the Election Commission, with the BJP preparing to take its response directly to the public through a coordinated nationwide outreach programme. (ANI)