BJP leader Prakash Reddy slammed Uddhav Thackeray over his 'lust for power', predicting a similar fate for family-run parties like TMC amid rebel MP reports. Shiv Sena's Shaina NC dismissed 'Operation Tiger', citing Eknath Shinde's popularity.

BJP Leader Slams 'Family-Run' Parties

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Tuesday targeted the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership and the Trinamool Congress amid reports of 20 rebel TMC MPs joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and speculation that some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are in touch with the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had deviated from the party's founding ideology in pursuit of power. "Uddhav Thackeray, due to the lust for power, shifted from the basic ideology of Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray. That's probably why the MPs are protesting against him. Sanjay Raut is one of the culprits in the Shiv Sena who demotivated the MPs," Reddy said.

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He further claimed that political parties centred around individuals or families would face a similar situation. "The fate of parties run by individuals and family parties will be similar to that of TMC and Shiv Sena," the BJP leader added.

His remarks come amid a major political churn following reports that 20 rebel MPs from the Trinamool Congress have joined the NCPI, while speculation continues over possible dissent within Shiv Sena (UBT), with some MPs reportedly in contact with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

'No Operation Tiger, Only Operation Progress': Shiv Sena

Amid "Operation Tiger" speculations, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party".

She also took a veiled jibe at former Maharashtra Chief Minister and UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that Eknath Shinde doesn't "work from home". "We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI.

"There is no Operation Tiger, but rather Operation Progress. Working from offline mode or online mode is their party's internal problem. We only believe in working with a positive attitude and will continue to do so," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Crediting Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde's popularity, she informed that people joining Shiv Sena reflect an atmosphere of progress. "The way people are coming and joining the Shiv Sena every day, one thing is clear -- there is an atmosphere of progress across Maharashtra," Shaina said. (ANI)