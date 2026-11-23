BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan attacked the TN government for challenging a Supreme Court order allowing the Karthigai Deepam lighting, labeling the move as an insult to Hindu devotees and an act of vote-bank politics.

BJP Slams Tamil Nadu Govt for Challenging Karthigai Deepam SC Order

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order permitting the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 24, accusing the ruling TVK-Congress government of hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees and indulging in vote-bank politics.

Kesavan described the state government's decision to challenge the Supreme Court's directive as regressive and alleged that it had insulted the faith of crores of Hindu devotees. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The highly regressive decision of the TVK Congress government led by Joseph Vijay to hurriedly file a review petition against the Supreme Court's directive to allow limited lighting of the sacred Karthegai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop the sacred Thiruparankundram hill has deeply hurt the self-respect and blatantly insulted the faith of crores of Hindu devotees."

Accusing the state government of following what he described as appeasement politics, Kesavan said the TVK-Congress government was acting in a manner like the DMK government. "This opportunistic TVK Congress government comes across as a carbon copy, an ideological twin when it comes to blatantly attacking and assaulting Hindu faith to perpetrate a bigoted vote bank politics of appeasement," he said.

Kesavan further alleged that the government's move had triggered widespread anger in Tamil Nadu and warned that the ruling alliance would face the people's response. "The TVK Congress government has really hurt the sentiments of the Tamil Nadu people, and there is widespread backlash and anger over the TVK and Congress government's dangerous and divisive politics of polarisation. Like the people of Tamil Nadu taught a fitting lesson to the erstwhile DMK government, the TVK Congress regime will be taught a fitting lesson by the people of Tamil Nadu and eventually justice will prevail, and the implicit faith of crores of Lord Muruga devotees will eventually triumph," he added.

The dispute concerns the annual lighting of Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah in Madurai. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. In December 2025, a single judge of the Madras High Court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, observing that the pillar was situated more than 50 metres from the dargah. A division bench upheld the direction on January 6, 2026, while requiring the temple administration to coordinate the ritual with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), considering the site's heritage status. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently challenged the High Court's decisions before the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. On November 20, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The Tamil Nadu government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the Supreme Court's order. (ANI)