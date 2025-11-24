BJP leaders Amit Malviya and CR Kesavan heavily criticized Rahul Gandhi for skipping the oath-taking ceremony of CJI Surya Kant. They accused the Congress leader of disrespecting democratic traditions and boycotting a key constitutional event.

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not attending the oath-taking ceremony of the 53rd Chief Justice of india (CJI), Justice Surya Kant. In a post on X, Amit Malviya said, "Leader of Opposition was missing yet again during the oath-taking ceremony of CJI-elect Justice Suryakant. No one knows where he is or why he skipped an important constitutional event."

Malviya on Karnataka Congress 'Troubles'

Continuing his attack on Congress' "troubles" in Karnataka, Malviya said, "Karnataka is boiling over with the intense infighting between the Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar camps. The Congress high command remains paralysed, unable to take a clear decision."

"Because everything hinges on "consultations" with Rahul Gandhi, who appears least interested in resolving the crisis, while the people of Karnataka continue to suffer under a government trapped in its own internecine feud," he added.

BJP Calls Absence 'Disrespect for Democratic Traditions'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Minday accused the Congress party and the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, for his absence at the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, asserting that the LoP unceremoniously boycotted the ceremony. The BJP leader asserted that Rahul Gandhi is a repeat offender in disrespecting democratic traditions, and that this is not the first time he has skipped important ceremonies.

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath as 53rd CJI

Chief Justice Surya Kant assumed charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India after taking the oath from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday morning. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior Cabinet ministers, retired Chief Justices of India, and a large number of sitting judges from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. (ANI)