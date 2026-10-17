BJP's Tarun Chugh slammed Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's France visit, calling it a 'birthday party' at state expense while the state grapples with a drug epidemic and collapsing law and order. Congress's Sachin Pilot also criticised the AAP govt.

BJP's Sharp Attack on CM Mann

Launching a sharp political offensive against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh on Saturday questioned Mann's foreign visit, alleging that a "birthday party is being hosted in France under the guise of an official state tour" while Punjab reels under an unchecked drug epidemic and deteriorating law and order.

Addressing reporters in the national capital, the senior BJP leader claimed that at a time when whistleblowers are being killed, and police personnel themselves feel unsafe, the Chief Minister chose to leave the state to celebrate his birthday along with his wife at state expense.

"Due to the incompetence of the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Bhagwant Mann, the monster of drug abuse is devouring the youth of Punjab. Every day, in streets and villages, lives are being lost to drugs. Those who dare to oppose the drug menace are being murdered in broad daylight in public markets," Chugh said.

"Punjab is burning in the fire of drug addiction; law and order have completely collapsed... 23 police stations have been targeted in grenade attacks, and even police personnel feel unsafe while in uniform. At a time when all of Punjab is engulfed in a raging crisis, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has chosen to travel to France with his wife to celebrate his birthday. This is a deeply distressing situation," he remarked.

"If this is an official state visit, how is his wife accompanying him? In reality, a birthday party is being hosted in France under the guise of an official state visit," Chugh alleged.

The opposition in Punjab has consistently stepped up attacks against the AAP government over the illicit drug trade, gang violence, and whistleblower security in the border state.

Congress Joins Criticism Over Law and Order

Earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday criticised the Punjab government over the law and order situation in the state, alleging that incidents of killings, extortion, ransom demands and encounters had become common.

He called for a change in governance, saying people were facing immense hardship and justice had not been delivered to the families of murder victims.

Addressing the issue during his visit to Moga district, Pilot referred to the case of a young man who lost his father three years ago, alleging that the family had neither received justice nor the necessary assistance.

He said reports of killings and other criminal incidents were emerging from different parts of Punjab.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid his criticism of the law and order situation in Punjab, with Pilot calling for accountability and faster legal action in murder cases. (ANI)