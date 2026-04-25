The Telangana BJP has criticised K. Kavitha's new party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), as a 'political drama.' Spokesperson N V Subash alleged it's a family spectacle to confuse voters after the BRS's 2023 electoral loss.

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday sharply criticised the launch of a new political outfit, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), by K. Kavitha, terming the move a "political drama" orchestrated by the Kalvakuntla family.

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BJP Alleges 'Political Drama' by Kalvakuntla Family

In an official statement, BJP State Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N V Subash said, "The development only reinforces what the party has long maintained--that internal developments within the family of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao are being played out as calculated public spectacles rather than genuine political shifts."

Subash pointed out that the original Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), founded to capitalise on regional sentiment during the statehood movement, was later rebranded as the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) when KCR sought to expand his political footprint nationally. "After nearly a decade in power since 2014, and following the electoral setback in 2023, what we are now witnessing is a fallout within the same family. The sudden resurrection of a similarly named party raises serious questions about intent and credibility," he said.

He further alleged that Kavitha's expulsion from the party and her subsequent political move could be perceived as part of a pre-scripted narrative. "Projecting a split and then attempting to reclaim the legacy of TRS under a different banner is both illogical and misleading. It is an attempt to confuse the electorate rather than offer a genuine alternative," Subash remarked.

Drawing parallels with developments in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics, Subash referred to Y. S. Sharmila, noting that her earlier attempt to carve out an independent political space ultimately culminated in a different alignment. "The people are discerning. They have seen similar experiments before and understand how such political narratives unfold," he added.

BJP Reaffirms Stance on Telangana Statehood

Subash also dismissed allegations suggesting the BJP's opposition to Telangana statehood. He reiterated that the BJP had consistently supported the formation of a separate Telangana and played a constructive role at the national level during the process.

"It is incorrect and misleading to claim otherwise. The BJP's position on Telangana has always been clear and consistent," he said.

The BJP leader concluded by asserting that such developments would not derail the party's growing support base in Telangana. "The people of the state are looking for transparent governance and credible leadership. Political theatrics will not substitute accountability," Subash said.