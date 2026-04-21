Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao defended PM Modi against MCC violation claims by a CPI MP. Rao argued the PM did not ask for votes but exposed the opposition's "betrayal of women" and called them "urban naxals."

BJP Denies MCC Violation, Calls Opposition 'Urban Naxals'

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday slammed CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation did not violate the Model Code of Conduct as he did not appeal for votes. P Sandosh Kumar had written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that PM Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his recent address to the nation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

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Speaking to ANI, N Ramchander Rao maintained that PM Modi exposed the INDIA bloc's betrayal of women, and called the opposition "urban naxals." "The betrayal of Congress and the INDI alliance was exposed by PM Modi in his address. They are all being supported by certain elements, and some of them are urban naxals. Some of these intellectuals who wrote a letter to the Election Commission claiming this to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, it is just a reaction to how well PM Modi's message went with the people. This was not a violation, because an appeal was not made for votes, but only to realise what injustice was done to women by some political parties," the BJP leader said.

CPI MP Alleges Misuse of State Resources

This comes after CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar raised concerns over the timing and content of the Prime Minister's address, which came amid ongoing elections in several states, including Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He alleged that the speech was political in nature and aimed at influencing voters during the election period. He alleged that PM Modi used state resources, including public broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV, for making partisan assertions.

The Model Code of Conduct prohibits the misuse of "official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided."

What PM Modi Said

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi pointed out that the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories. "Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said "the sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from the people. (ANI)