BJP Slams Congress Over Expelled MLA

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on Congress over the expulsion of MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, alleging that the Congress knowingly promoted a leader with a history of "exploiting and harassing women."

Speaking to the media, Chandrasekhar claimed the party was aware of the MLA's alleged misconduct "for months and years" yet elevated him to positions of responsibility, including Youth Congress president and Palakkad MLA candidate. "He was guilty of exploiting, terrorising, and absolutely harassing women... The Congress knew very well from many months and years ago that this man's track record was one of exploiting women. Yet they made him Youth Congress president and an MLA candidate in Palakkad... This will not be the last Congress MLA to be facing court action for crimes against people... There will continue to be more because this is Congress politics... When they come to power, it is not to serve people; it is to exploit...," the BJP leader said.

Congress Expels MLA, Court Rejects Bail

Earlier today, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph confirmed that suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been expelled from the Congress following serious allegations against him and the cases registered in connection with them. The Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court has also rejected Mamkootathil's request for anticipatory bail in the alleged rape case.

Details of the FIR

Police have registered a case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil based on a woman's complaint alleging sexual assault, rape on the pretext of marriage and forced abortion. The FIR, initially lodged at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station, was later transferred to the Nemom Police Station as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.

The case has been registered under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape on the same woman. It also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act relating to transmission of offensive digital content. The offences cumulatively carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.