Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress govt over lack of development. Meanwhile, CM-designate DK Shivakumar promised to usher in an era of AI in education, as he prepares to finalise his cabinet in Delhi with Siddaramaiah.

BJP Alleges Lack of Development

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday criticised the Congress government in the state, alleging a lack of development. Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said, "Everyone knows what the Congress government has been doing for three years. No development work has been done. Even though DK Shivakumar is the CM, no development work will be done in the state. Congress has tied his hands with guarantee schemes." His remarks come amid growing political turmoil in the state, with the BJP highlighting what it calls the Congress government's failure to deliver on development promises.

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DK Shivakumar Vows to Reform Education with AI

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar said that the Congress government will give a "new form to education" incorporating artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar extended greetings to school students as the new academic year began today in Karnataka.

The Congress leader said, "I love education very much. The academic year starts today. Karnataka state students have contributed to the nation. Our students are studying in universities all over the world. Its basic education is in Karnataka. They are looking at India through Karnataka."

"Now we are going to a new era. This is the era of artificial intelligence; we are going to go through artificial intelligence in the future. It will be our policy. We will give a new form to education in the future. Therefore, I congratulate the current government and the future government," he added.

Cabinet Formation Discussions in Delhi

Meanwhile, Shivakumar and outgoing CM Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi today to discuss cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3. Both leaders will be flying to Delhi from Bengaluru together for the meeting.

Additionally, Siddharamaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting amid speculations of him getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivakumar.