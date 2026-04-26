BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla and Parvesh Sahib Singh accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of building a 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0,' citing luxury expenses. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar refuted the allegations, calling the evidence 'false' Pinterest photos.

BJP alleges 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' blueprint

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the existence of a "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" blueprint following reports of crores spent on luxury renovations.

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Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "The CAG report revealed how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lavish Sheesh Mahal was built, costing between fifty and sixty crore rupees to install luxurious curtains, flooring...Now, the entire blueprint for Sheesh Mahal 2.0 has been revealed."

Poonawalla's remarks came after BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new Type-VII government bungalow "Sheesh Mahal part two." He further said, "This is the same party that stated in its affidavit that it would live in a small house, would never buy a big bungalow, or would not employ VIP security. You even acquired a large bungalow in Punjab. This shows that this isn't the Aam Aadmi Party, it is the 'Aalishan Aadmi Party'."

Parvesh Sahib Singh joins attack

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi minister and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh took a jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling his new type-VII government bungalow a "Sheesh Mahal part two."

Addressing a press conference, Parvesh Sahib Singh accused Kejriwal of betraying the people of Delhi by opting for luxuries in his bungalow. The BJP leader said, "One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi's Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two.He made Sheesh Mahal that too at the time when Delhi's public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people," he added.

AAP refutes claims, calls bungalow photos 'false'

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar denied Pravesh Verma's allegations regarding Arvind Kejriwal's new bungalow, declaring that the photos shared by the BJP leader are "false."

Addressing a press conference, Kakkar asserted that the images shared by Verma as the residence of the former Delhi Chief Minister are merely "Pinterest photos." She alleged that such misleading claims are being circulated to tarnish the image of the AAP convenor.

The original 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy

The "Sheesh Mahal" allegations first surfaced last year after the BJP accused him of excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to the 6 Flagstaff Bungalow. (ANI)