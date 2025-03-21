BJP shuts down Androth Island office in Lakshadweep amid leadership directive

Read Full Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shut down its party's office unit on the Androth Island of Lakshadweep. Senior BJP leaders, during their recent visit to Kavaratti, informed that the party's office in Androth has been closed since March 1 this year, following oral instructions from the party's state unit president, KN Kasmikoya.

The reason cited for the closure, however, remains unclear. The decision has left party workers concerned as they await further directives from the party's leadership. Androth, a key political hub in Lakshadweep, plays a crucial role in determining the region's political future.

In January, BJP leader KN Kasmikoya was re-elected as the president of the party's Lakshadweep unit, securing a second term. The election process, closely monitored by a central team led by former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP leader G Kashinath, unfolded with no contest.

Kasmikoya's candidacy was proposed by state general secretary Siraj Koya and supported by HK Mohammed Qasim, culminating in an unopposed victory that underscores the party's unity and Kasmikoya's tight grip on the position.

Kasmikoya is a seasoned leader with extensive experience as a Sub-Divisional Officer (Executive Magistrate) and district panchayat member. He joined the BJP after leaving Congress. His re-election might be fruitful for the BJP due to his expertise in administration and his understanding of local issues.

Meanwhile, the promotion of Syed Mohammed Koya to a national committee position signals the BJP's continued efforts to fortify its political network. A few months ago, the BJP in Lakshadweep appointed Advocate PM Mohammed Salih as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State President for the union territory.

Salih, a practising advocate and an active participant in political affairs, is expected to spearhead the youth wing's activities in the region. With Salih's appointment, the party aims to enhance its outreach initiatives and address local developmental concerns under the youth-centric leadership model.

