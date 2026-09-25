An Indian traveller went viral after posting a video of two British tourists traveling through the rugged Spiti Valley in an auto rickshaw. He encountered the adventurous pair while journeying between Tabo and Kaza. Their highly unusual choice of transport for navigating such demanding mountain roads quickly captured widespread internet attention.

An unexpected encounter on the rugged roads of Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley has caught the internet’s attention after an Indian content creator came across two British tourists travelling through the region in an auto-rickshaw.

Vishal, who describes himself as a solo traveller, was travelling from Tabo to Kaza when he spotted the two foreign tourists. What immediately caught his attention was their unusual choice of vehicle. Instead of travelling through Spiti in a car, SUV or motorcycle, the tourists from England were making their way across the challenging mountain terrain in an auto-rickshaw.

Vishal documented the meeting and shared it on his Instagram account, Vishal Express. Recalling the encounter, he wrote, “I was travelling from Tabo to Kaza when I met two foreign travellers on the way.”

The brief interaction gave Vishal an opportunity to speak with the tourists about their journey. Their decision to take an auto-rickshaw through Spiti’s rocky, high-altitude roads left him impressed, particularly because the terrain can be demanding even for travellers using motorcycles and cars.

Describing what he learned during the conversation, Vishal said, “After a little conversation, I learned that their journey is no less than an adventure.”

He also shared a reflection about the unexpected meeting, writing, “Sometimes the beauty of a journey lies not in the destination, but in the people we meet along the way.”

The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with viewers reacting to the sight of two international tourists taking an auto-rickshaw through one of India’s most dramatic mountain landscapes. The unusual mode of transport became the central talking point, turning an otherwise chance roadside meeting into a viral travel moment.

Spiti Valley is known for its stark landscapes, winding mountain roads and high-altitude terrain, making the tourists’ choice of transport particularly striking. Their journey began from Manali and took them through the region, where Vishal happened to cross paths with them between Tabo and Kaza.

The viral encounter also highlights how travel experiences can produce unexpected cultural connections. For Vishal, what began as a journey between two Spiti destinations turned into a memorable meeting with travellers from England. For social media users, the sight of the British tourists navigating Spiti in an auto-rickshaw offered an unusual and entertaining glimpse of adventure travel in the Himalayas.