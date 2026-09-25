CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed National Highway projects in Madhya Pradesh to fast-track development. Gadkari also launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva', flagging off 351 intercity and intracity buses.

High-Level Review of Highway Projects

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari held a high-level review meeting with senior officials regarding the progress of National Highway projects in the state at the CM residence office in Bhopal on Friday.

During the meeting, CM Yadav apprised Gadkari of the ongoing National Highway projects and other road development works being undertaken across Madhya Pradesh. They reviewed the progress of various projects, ongoing construction works and the proposed action plan for upcoming projects. Additionally, they also issued necessary directions regarding the timely progress and implementation of the projects.

The review meeting focused on expediting road infrastructure development and ensuring effective implementation of National Highway and other road projects in the state.

‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ Launched

Union Minister Gadkari arrived in Bhopal on Friday morning to participate in a state-level programme for the launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva’ at BHEL Dussehra Maidan in the state capital. CM Yadav and Union Minister would flag off a total of 351 intercity and intracity buses in seven cities on the occasion. The cities include Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni and Bhind.

The state Transport Department is launching the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva with an objective of providing convenient, safe, modern and environment-friendly transport facilities to the people of the state. The service aimed to strengthen bus connectivity in urban and rural areas, with the target of providing transport services to 75 per cent of gram panchayats across the state.

City-wise Bus Distribution

According to an official release, in the initial phase, 145 buses will operate in Indore, including 50 intercity and 95 intracity buses; 106 buses in Bhopal, including 23 intercity and 83 intracity buses; and 67 buses in Jabalpur, including 14 intercity and 53 intracity buses. In addition, 18 intercity buses will operate in Rewa, 10 in Dewas, three in Katni and two in Bhind. (ANI)