BJP Mahila Morcha workers in Shimla celebrated PM Modi's 25 years in public service with a rangoli-making event at the Ridge. The rangoli was designed to depict the Modi government's various schemes and achievements, including the Atal Tunnel.

BJP Mahila Morcha workers on Wednesday organised a rangoli-making programme at the historic Ridge in Shimla and participated in a torchlight and mashal event being taken across Himachal Pradesh to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public service.

Rangoli Utsav to highlight Modi govt schemes

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Wednesday, BJP MLA Reena Kashyap said the rangoli programme was being organised across the country to highlight the schemes and achievements of the Modi government.

“Today, the Rangoli Utsav is being organised here at the Ridge in Shimla to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public service. Rangolis are being made across the country, and October 7 was designated for organising the Rangoli Utsav in all states,” Kashyap said.

She said the BJP workers would try to depict through the rangoli the various works and schemes undertaken for different sections of society across the country.

“Whatever works and schemes have been made for every society and every section across the country, we will make every effort to depict them through this rangoli. As the Rangoli Utsav is being celebrated here at the Ridge today, we will resume the programme shortly,” she said.

Atal Tunnel to be depicted

Referring to projects implemented by the Centre in Himachal Pradesh, Kashyap said the Atal Tunnel would also be depicted in the rangoli.

“The Atal Tunnel, which is a very big gift given to Himachal Pradesh by the Central Government, will also be depicted in the rangoli. I would say that it shines like a diamond in the crown of India. We will make every effort to depict it in the rangoli and create a beautiful rangoli here at the Ridge,” she said.

Kashyap dismisses Congress

Asked about the Congress, Kashyap said, “The Congress has only one job. You have yourself seen that if you talk about the Congress government, for the last four years they have been doing the same thing. But today is a very important day for us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years in public service, and we are celebrating this occasion across India as a festival. On this occasion, we have organised this rangoli programme here as well.”

'Modi gave India new global identity': Keshav Chauhan

Shimla district BJP president Keshav Chauhan congratulated Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years in public service and said his leadership had given India a new identity globally.

“Today, the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing 25 years as the head of the government. First of all, on behalf of all the workers of Shimla and the entire people of Shimla, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chauhan said while speaking to ANI in Shimla on Wednesday.

He said Modi had worked towards giving India a new identity across the world and had set a vision of making the country a developed nation by 2047.

“He is a leader who has given India a new identity across the world. Our country was moving towards becoming a Vishwaguru, and he has taken a new step towards the dream of making India a developed India by 2047,” Chauhan said.

'Impossible works accomplished'

He said India had emerged as a different power globally under Modi's leadership.

“Under his guidance, India has emerged as a different power in the world. Whether we talk about the economy, where India has moved from the 11th-largest economy in 2014 to the fourth-largest economy, or several other works such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Temple, thousands of such works have been undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The works which were considered impossible have been accomplished by him,” Chauhan said.

“I congratulate and extend my best wishes to him,” he added.

Chauhan said BJP workers and people across the country listened to Prime Minister Modi's address as part of the celebrations.

“In the same sequence, the Prime Minister's address was heard today in all districts across the country. This infused new energy among the workers and the people of the country. As part of the same programme, a rangoli event is also being organised at the Ridge. Due to rain, there has been some disruption, and we will resume it shortly,” he said.

He said the programme was organised to congratulate Modi on the milestone.

“This programme has been organised here today to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan targets state Congress govt

Targeting the Congress, Chauhan said the opposition party had little left to offer politically and alleged that the state government was misusing its power.

“If we talk about the Congress party, there is nothing left for it to do. Today, the people have completely lost faith in its leaders, whether they are state-level leaders or, if we talk about our district, there are three Cabinet-rank ministers here and 21 people who have been appointed as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons and have been given Cabinet-level facilities and powers,” Chauhan said.

“Despite all this, you must have seen that they could not win the Zila Parishad elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party won 11 out of 12 Zila Parishads in the state. So you can understand that they have nothing left to do,” he said.

Chauhan further alleged that the Congress government was misusing its official power.

“They are misusing their strength and the powers of the government in the state. They should be ashamed. The people have completely rejected them. I think this is ridiculous and nothing more than drama,” he said.

(ANI)