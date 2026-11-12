The Nagaland State Lottery announced the Dear Fame Thursday draw results at 8 PM, featuring a rs 1 Crore jackpot. Winners must claim major prizes within 30 days subject to 30 percent TDS.

Rs 1 Crore — that is the bumper jackpot waiting for one lucky ticket holder tonight. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries declared results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Fame Thursday draw at 8:00 PM. Thousands across participating states wait anxiously. They want to check their winning numbers.

Tonight’s 8:00 PM draw marks the final daily session under state oversight to guarantee public auditing and transparency. High-value ticket buyers routinely follow these evening announcements. They check multi-tiered payouts — from smaller cash prizes up to the top jackpot.

Prize Tiers and Payout Distribution

Do other players win cash too? The Dear Fame Thursday draw operates on a structured scheme to reward multiple tiers. While one ticket holder takes the top prize, the selling agent also receives an incentive bonus for distributing the winning ticket. A dedicated consolation prize of Rs 1,000 goes to matching numbers across alternate series.

Prize Categories

Lower prize categories distribute cash rewards even wider among buyers. Second prize pays Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000. Third prize yields Rs 450 to Rs 500, while fourth and fifth prizes award Rs 250 and Rs 120. Winners must match all digits exactly as published in the official state gazette.