BJP President Nitin Nabin and CM Bhajanlal Sharma engaged with youth in Jaipur, advising them to take the right path and use AI constructively. Nabin also celebrated the party's recent municipal election victories in Rajasthan.

Bhartiya Janta Party National President Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma interacted with the youth in Jaipur on Friday as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. During the 'Yuva Samvad' (Youth Dialogue) event held at Birla Auditorium, Nitin Nabin urged the youth to follow the right path rather than seeking shortcuts. He encouraged them to use AI for positive purposes instead of misusing it.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister called upon the youth to serve the nation while remaining sensitive towards society. At the event, the youth shared their experiences and plans, while also demonstrating their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'Viksit Rajasthan' (Developed Rajasthan).

They also expressed gratitude for the public welfare schemes launched by the central and state governments. A large number of young people, including BJP State President Madan Rathore, were present at the event, while youth from across the state joined via video conferencing.

BJP Hails Municipal Election Success

Earlier, Nitin Nabin highlighted the public's trust in the "double-engine" government and hailed the party's performance in the municipal corporation and municipal council election results across Rajasthan, stating that the outcome is a testament to the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Addressing the 'Seva Sankalp Sabha' organised at Dadiya village to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP chief congratulated party workers and the people of Rajasthan on the electoral success. BJP President remarked that the results reflect the electorate's unwavering confidence in the welfare policies and good governance of the ruling dispensation.

High-Level Organisational Meeting Planned

Later, the BJP national president will reach the Chief Minister's residence to chair a high-level organisational meeting with Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, divisional in-charges and co-in-charges, along with members of the upcoming Panchayati Raj Election Steering Committee. (ANI)