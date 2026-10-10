BJP National President Nitin Nabin slammed the 'INDI Alliance' and 'CJP', accusing them of creating an 'anarchic competition' to disrupt India's peace and development. He alleged these groups are acting at the behest of foreign powers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin stated that on one hand, the 'INDI Alliance' led by Rahul Gandhi, and on the other, groups like Arvind Kejriwal's ally 'CJP', have joined hands and are engaged in a dangerous 'anarchic competition' to disrupt the peace, harmony, and rapid development of the nation, while addressing the press conference on Saturday.

‘Anarchic Competition’ to Disrupt Peace and Progress

According to an official release, the National President remarked that, out of sheer frustration at being repeatedly rejected by the people in democracy, these disruptive groups are now conspiring to halt India's progress and, at the behest of foreign powers, spread 'instability'. "Over the last ten years, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a strong and 'Aatmanirbhar’nation, a reality that these anarchic elements are utterly unable to digest. The unwavering strength of Bharat's robust democratic framework and the united might of its 140 crore patriotic citizens will completely demolish all the sinister designs of these anti-national forces," he said.

Nabin stated that a very dangerous and serious situation is being created in the country today. Attempts are being made to destabilise the 140 crore people of India, who are contributing peacefully to the nation's development. "There are two anarchist groups involved: one led by Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance, and the other by the CJP associated with Arvind Kejriwal," Nabin said. He made it clear to both groups that the people of India are fully aware of their intentions. Today, there is a competition to create instability and spread anarchy in the country, but these designs will never succeed.

'Efforts at Behest of Foreign Forces'

"Whether it is Rahul Gandhi's INDI alliance or Arvind Kejriwal and the CJP, the people have rejected them and democracy has punished them. However, instead of accepting that verdict and learning from it, they have chosen the path of destabilising the country," he said. The BJP National President asserted that these efforts are being carried out not only for political purposes but also at the behest of foreign forces. "Despite global crises, India continues to move ahead on the path of growth and development, and this is troubling the opposition. They are unable to accept India's progress, advancement, and achievements," Nabin said, adding that they cannot tolerate seeing India emerge as a self-reliant and powerful nation.

Referring to attempts to destabilise the country at the behest of foreign forces, Nabin stated that India's democracy is strong enough for all patriots and nationalists to come together and defeat such designs. Over the last ten years, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has been taken out of an atmosphere of fear. Efforts have been made to eradicate terrorism and free the country from Naxalism. Despite this, some people with an urban Naxal mindset continue to work towards destabilising the nation. However, Rahul Gandhi's objectives will never be fulfilled, he said.

'Derogatory Language Will Not Be Accepted'

Nabin said that the language being used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, leaders of the INDI alliance, and the so-called young leadership of the CJP is being closely observed by the youth of India. He said that India's youth is connected to Indian culture and Indian democracy and remains committed to the Indian Constitution. That is why the people of India will never accept such language. He said that the manner in which these individuals are attempting to challenge the country's constitutional framework and democracy and are using derogatory language for those occupying the highest offices in the country will never be accepted by the 140 crore people of India. He said that they will face consequences for it.

BJP Committed to Foiling 'Sinister Designs'

"I want to clearly warn them that the foreign forces on whose support they are carrying out their politics of convenience, and with whom they are attempting to destabilise India, will never succeed in their designs," Nabin said. Nabin stated that challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution through falsehoods is an insult to the people's mandate. The person entrusted with the mandate and trust of the people is the one leading the country. He said BJP workers will also remain among the people and foil such attempts. As PM Modi continues to work towards building a new India and enjoys the trust of 140 crore Indians, the BJP wants to make it clear to the people that it remains fully committed to the country's development. We will ensure that the people continue to move forward on the path of peace and development. All such anti-national forces, whether operating within the country or from abroad, will be dealt with firmly, he said. (ANI)