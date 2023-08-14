'Who drew these lines?' BJP recalls horrors of India's Partition, slams Nehru, Jinnah and the British

The video questions the roles of key figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Lord Mountbatten, and others. The party firmly underscored that the harrowing experiences witnessed by the innocent citizens during the partition were a result of certain political entities pursuing personal interests.

In a poignant move invoking memories of India's tumultuous partition in 1947 and the ensuing violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its focus towards prominent historical figures, calling into question their roles during that critical period. The party singled out India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Muslim League, led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, former Viceroy Lord Mountbatten, as well as the Left and 'Dynasts'.

The BJP has released a video on its official social media channels. The video documents the scenes of violence that unfolded during the partition in 1947. Accompanying the visuals are depictions of Nehru, Jinnah, Lord Mountbatten, and Lady Mountbatten, prompting contemplation on their roles in shaping the course of history.

Commenting on the video's release via Facebook, the BJP posed critical questions, asking, "Who delineated these borders? Who caused rivers of blood to flow? The lands that were our shared spaces until just yesterday -- who marked those as borders? August 14, 1947, witnessed the fragmentation of India's time-honoured culture, orchestrated by a select few who sketched lines on paper, a tragedy that wounded the nation's soul."

The BJP paid homage to every individual who endured the violence, frenzy, and brutality that marred the partition process. The party firmly underscored that the harrowing experiences witnessed by the innocent citizens of India during the partition were a result of certain political entities pursuing personal interests.

JP Nadda, the National President of the BJP, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his sentiments. He remarked, "The ominous day of 1947 when our nation was cleaved into two fragments. Countless individuals were uprooted, violence reached its zenith, and fellow countrymen bore the brunt of displacement. Today is a day to recall that indescribable horror. We pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this tragic event."

Nadda further added, "The commemoration of the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas will perpetually inspire our fellow countrymen towards a path of peace and harmony, as we reflect upon the shadows of our past."