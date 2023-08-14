Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Who drew these lines?' BJP recalls horrors of India's Partition, slams Nehru, Jinnah and the British

    The video questions the roles of key figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Lord Mountbatten, and others. The party firmly underscored that the harrowing experiences witnessed by the innocent citizens during the partition were a result of certain political entities pursuing personal interests.

    BJP recalls horrors of India's Partition, slams Nehru, Jinnah and the British
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    In a poignant move invoking memories of India's tumultuous partition in 1947 and the ensuing violence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed its focus towards prominent historical figures, calling into question their roles during that critical period. The party singled out India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, the Muslim League, led by Mohammad Ali Jinnah, former Viceroy Lord Mountbatten, as well as the Left and 'Dynasts'.

    The BJP has released a video on its official social media channels. The video documents the scenes of violence that unfolded during the partition in 1947. Accompanying the visuals are depictions of Nehru, Jinnah, Lord Mountbatten, and Lady Mountbatten, prompting contemplation on their roles in shaping the course of history.

    Commenting on the video's release via Facebook, the BJP posed critical questions, asking, "Who delineated these borders? Who caused rivers of blood to flow? The lands that were our shared spaces until just yesterday -- who marked those as borders? August 14, 1947, witnessed the fragmentation of India's time-honoured culture, orchestrated by a select few who sketched lines on paper, a tragedy that wounded the nation's soul."

    The BJP paid homage to every individual who endured the violence, frenzy, and brutality that marred the partition process. The party firmly underscored that the harrowing experiences witnessed by the innocent citizens of India during the partition were a result of certain political entities pursuing personal interests.

    JP Nadda, the National President of the BJP, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his sentiments. He remarked, "The ominous day of 1947 when our nation was cleaved into two fragments. Countless individuals were uprooted, violence reached its zenith, and fellow countrymen bore the brunt of displacement. Today is a day to recall that indescribable horror. We pay tribute to those who lost their lives in this tragic event."

    Nadda further added, "The commemoration of the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas will perpetually inspire our fellow countrymen towards a path of peace and harmony, as we reflect upon the shadows of our past."

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 8:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023 AJR

    Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023

    Pakistan Seema Haider hoists tricolour while India Anju celebrates Pak Independence Day WATCH AJR

    Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists tricolour while India's Anju celebrates Pak's Independence Day | WATCH

    Kerala government announces Onam bonus, special allowance for employees anr

    Kerala government announces Onam bonus, special allowance for employees

    Independence Day 2023 Exclusive Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej speaks to Asianet News Network on New India and new anthem

    Independence Day 2023: 'Hearing Britishers sing 'Jaya He' at the end of national anthem gave me goosebumps'

    Meet Shashikant Prajapati, the Indian micro artist who scooped world record for smallest wooden spoon snt

    Meet Shashikant Prajapati, the Indian micro artist who scooped world record for smallest wooden spoon

    Recent Stories

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer ADC

    The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of entertainer

    Loved grilled chicken? Here's how to make it at home ADC EIA

    Loved grilled chicken? Here's how to make it at home

    Here are 6 best health advantages of zuccini: Explore now ADC EIA

    Here are 6 best health advantages of zuccini: Explore now

    Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration ATG

    Gajar ka Halwa to Jalebi: 7 desserts for I-day celebration

    Cricket Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision osf

    Stuart Broad shares insights into his surprising retirement decision

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon