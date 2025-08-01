Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan raised a quirky but crucial concern in Parliament’s Zero Hour: the chaos of food pricing and quantity at dhabas, hotels, and restaurants across India.

What does a consumer do if he finds difference in the size of samosa in different areas even as the price is the same. Or how does he feel confident that the food product he is purchasing has the ingredients he is being charged for. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan raised this issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and urged the government to bring a law that ensures standardisation of ingredients as also the quantity that is served to customer.

Ravi Kishan, who is MP from Gorakhpur, raised the issue during zero hour. "When you buy vada pav in Mumbai, in a five-star hotel in Mumbai, the price is different. Similarly, a samosa in Chandni Chowk costs differently than one in Gorakhpur. The quantity also varies; sometimes you get a small samosa, sometimes a bigger one, depending on where you are," he said.

He said sometimes a coustomer is served in small quanitiy and sometimes large for the same price. The MP said this huge bazaar is functioning without regulation. He said while the Modi government has taken several big steps in a range of areas, this area demands its attention.

"I urge the government to frame a law to fix price, quality, and quantity of ingredients of food products from small dhabas to five-star hotels, so citizens can get the right value for their money," he added.

Ravi Kishan on Thursday criticised the Congress for what he described as the politically motivated use of the term "Bhagwa Terrorism" as the court acquitted all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Speaking with ANI, Kishan said, "We don't know whether to be happy or sad. My sister Sadhvi Pragya used to sit next to me in the Parliament. Her entire body is paralysed. What must the accused and their families have gone through who faced the false allegations... Who will return those 17 years? The Congress that coined the term Bhagwa Terrorism must answer. They are all accountable."

"They have to answer 100 crore Hindus with what proof they started speaking of Bhagwa terrorism. Who was the mastermind behind this narrative?. The Home Minister said it yesterday, and it is proven today that a Hindu cannot be a terrorist. We will demand an answer in the Parliament on the term 'Bhagwa Terrorism'," he added.