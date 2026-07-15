Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati paid tribute to Gopabandhu Das on his 98th death anniversary. He called Das a 'living source of inspiration', stating his greatness is measured by service, not lifespan, and his legacy is one of compassion.

A Timeless Inspiration

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the legendary social reformer and freedom fighter Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das on the occasion of his 98th death anniversary, stating that his life remains a "living source of inspiration" for every generation.

Addressing the commemoration ceremony, Governor Kambhampati emphasised that while most figures are confined to history books, Gopabandhu Das belongs to a rare category of individuals who transcend the boundaries of time. "Some personalities belong to history, some belong to a particular generation, but a rare few transcend time and become a living source of inspiration for every generation. Late Pandit Gopabandhu Das ji belongs to that rare category," the Governor said.

Reflecting on the short but impactful life of the 'Jewel of Utkal,' the Governor remarked that the true measure of a human being lies in their contribution to society rather than their lifespan. "His life teaches us that greatness is never measured by the length of one's life but by the depth of one's service. He lived for only 51 years, yet in those years he accomplished what many cannot achieve in several lifetimes," he added.

Highlighting the selfless nature of the late leader, Dr. Kambhampati pointed out that Gopabandhu Das sought no material gain during his lifetime, choosing instead to empower the people of Odisha and India through moral strength. "He left behind no wealth, no palace and no personal legacy of material possessions. Instead, he gifted Odisha and India an everlasting legacy of compassion, courage, character and selfless service," the Governor stated.

Legacy of 'Utkalmani'

Gopabandhu Das was popularly known as sacrifices to serve the attempt to spread Utkalmani, the Jewel of Utkal or Odisha. Gopabandhu Das will be ever remembered by the people of Odisha for his supreme sacrifices to the poor and the distressed, his role in protecting the dignity of the Odia language and the creation of a separate Odisha province, his sincere attempt to spread education, as a social reformer, a nationalist leader, a journalist in furthering people's interest and, above all, as a poet.

Gopabandhu Das was born on 9 October 1877 in Suando village, near Puri, to father Daitari Das and mother Swarnamayee Devi. His father being a mukhtiar, the family was well-off. Gopabandhu was married at the age of twelve middle school education at Rupadeipur, a nearby village. In 1893, he joined Ramchandra Das, who was both a nationalist and a proponent of public service authorities for the victims of a severe cholera prompted him to start a voluntary corps called Puri Seva Samiti, whose members helped the suffering masses and also cremated the dead. (ANI)