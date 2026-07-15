BJP's Tarun Chugh hailed Tahir Hussain's conviction in the Ankit Sharma murder case as a "victory for justice," demanding an explanation from AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for the "political protection" allegedly extended to the former councillor.

BJP seeks answers from Kejriwal

Terming the conviction of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in the 2020 Ankit Sharma murder case as a "victory for justice", BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday demanded an explanation from AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over the "political protection" allegedly extended to the accused.

Chugh's remarks come after a trial court found Tahir Hussain and four others guilty of the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence that gripped Northeast Delhi in February 2020. "The verdict in the Ankit Sharma murder case is a victory for justice and the law. This is a clear message that no matter how big an Aam Aadmi Party councillor may be, he will have to answer before justice," Chugh told ANI.

Launching a direct attack on the AAP convener, the BJP leader questioned the nature of the relationship between the party leadership and the convicted former councillor. "Arvind Kejriwal should tell why political protection was given to Tahir Hussain? What is your connection with Tahir Hussain?" Chugh asked.

'Solace for bereaved family': Former top cop

Former Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, who headed the force during the 2020 riots, stated that while the loss of life is irreparable, the court's decision brings much-needed solace to the bereaved family. "We all understand the anguish the family must have endured after Ankit Sharma's passing. Ankit Sharma cannot return, but the police investigation and the subsequent justice delivered by the court must have restored their faith in our system--the Indian system--and brought them some solace knowing that, although Ankit is gone, justice was served," Shrivastava told ANI.

'Impartial probe was the directive'

Reflecting on the administrative directives during the high-pressure investigation, the former Commissioner revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had issued clear instructions to maintain absolute impartiality. "The Delhi Police falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry's directive was to conduct an impartial investigation and get to the bottom of the conspiracy--to uncover who was behind the riots and who instigated them. The instruction was to investigate all registered cases impartially so that they would stand up in court and the guilty would be punished. That was his (Amit Shah's) clear directive: to pursue the truth, investigate honestly, and seek nothing but the truth," Shrivastava added.

Court convicts Tahir Hussain

The court convicted Tahir Hussain and the other accused on Monday. Ankit Sharma was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020, and his body was later recovered from a drain.

Meanwhile, the Karkardooma Court will hear arguments on the sentencing of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four other convicts. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh listed the matter for arguments on sentence on July 23. (ANI)