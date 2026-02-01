BJP's Pradeep Bhandari questions financial transactions involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra. He alleges she received professional fees from her husband's 'shell company' White Lily, suggesting willful tax evasion under the Income Tax Act.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Wednesday raised questions regarding alleged transactions involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her husband Pinaki Mishra, suggesting possible violations of the Income Tax Act.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said, "The transactions that have come forward, the people of the country are asking a lot of questions. On one hand, fake cases are being filed against social media influencers and common people, but now the country is asking: Did they commit willful tax evasion and abetment under the Income Tax Act?"

Allegations Over 'Shell Company'

He highlighted a company named White Lily, which, according to a 2014 public interview of Pinaki Mishra, "is a company that has no business operation." Bhandari questioned how White Lily could pay a professional fee to Mahua Moitra if it had no operational business. "Was White Lily used as a front to commit willful tax evasion? Was it used as an alleged shell company to create or lead into tax fraud?" he asked.

Violation of Income Tax Act Alleged

Further, Bhandari said, "Pinaki Mishra and Mahua Moitra are husband and wife. How can Pinaki Mishra transfer money to Mahua Moitra as a professional fee? Is this not a violation of Section 276 of the Income Tax Act?"

He demanded answers from Moitra, saying, "Mahua Moitra should answer these three questions. These prima facie questions point towards whether she has committed willful tax evasion or abetment under the Income Tax Act. This must be investigated."

"Mahua Moitra, who puts false allegations on everyone, should explain how this transfer from Pinaki Mishra's account to her account became a professional fee. If White Lily, an alleged shell company, has no business operation and Pinaki Mishra accepts it, then how is money being transferred to Mahua Moitra?" Bhandari added.

The BJP National Spokesperson warned that Moitra might have used these transactions to evade income tax and commit income tax fraud. "All of this prima facie points towards a case where Mahua Moitra may have used these transactions to evade income tax, commit income tax fraud, and violate Section 276 of the Income Tax Act. If Mahua Moitra does not answer these questions in the next 48 hours, then it will become clear that the theft has happened. These questions are not for us -- they are for the people of the country, and every honest citizen is asking them," Bhandari informed.

Bhandari's Allegations on Social Media

Meanwhile, sharing an X post, Bhandari raised questions over financial transactions allegedly linked to her and a company associated with her husband. He alleged that Moitra received payments described as "professional fees" from a company named White Lilly, which he claimed had no active business operations.

Did @AITCofficial MP Mahua Moitra Commit Wilful Tax Evasion; & abetment under income tax law!? Rather than filing fake cases in an attempt to intimidate people on social media; she should answer: 1. What " professional services" were provided by her to a "shell company" "WHITE… pic.twitter.com/kxSYsPrMPO — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) February 11, 2026

Referring to a 2014 public interview with Pinaki Mishra, a former Member of Parliament and Moitra's husband, Bhandari questioned the nature of the services rendered and whether the transactions complied with the provisions of the Income Tax Act. "Did @AITCofficial MP Mahua Moitra Commit Wilful Tax Evasion; & abetment under income tax law!? Rather than filing fake cases in an attempt to intimidate people on social media; she should answer: 1. What " professional services" were provided by her to a "shell company" "WHITE LILLY" owned by her husband Pinaki Misra; which in his own admission in an interview on 8 May 2014 HAS NO ACTIVE BUSINESS!? 2. Was "White Lilly" used as a means to commit fraud in garb of "professional fee". 3. What "professional services" was she rendering to her husband. Was it a means to evade tax under Section 276 of income tax act and commit fraud?! These transactions raise questions on impropriety; abetment under income tax law; and amount to serious breach of Parliamentary ethics under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Lok Sabha!"

No Official Response from Moitra

The BJP has not clarified whether it intends to approach tax authorities or parliamentary bodies formally. There has been no official response from Moitra at the time of publication. (ANI)