BJP National President Nitin Nabin is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to review election preps. He will hold meetings in Durgapur and Raniganj. The party is also deploying leaders from other states, and Amit Shah is scheduled to visit.

BJP President's Maiden Visit to West Bengal

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Tuesday. During this visit, he will review the BJP's preparations ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, hold several organisational meetings, and participate in public programs. This marks Nabin's first visit to West Bengal after assuming the charge as the BJP National President, said the BJP.

Nitin Nabin will arrive at Andal Airport, Durgapur, this evening, where he will receive a grand welcome from senior party office-bearers. Later, the BJP National President will inaugurate the grand "Kamal Mela" at Chitralaya Mela Maidan, Durgapur. It may be noted that the Durgapur Nagarik Manch is organising this Kamal Mela with the resolve to restore West Bengal's great culture and heritage pride. Following this, Nabin will chair a high-level meeting with the state BJP core committee in Durgapur.

On Wednesday, he will offer prayers at the historic Bhiringi Kali Mandir in the morning and will then address the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan of the Bardhaman division at Chitralaya Mela Maidan, Durgapur.

Thereafter, the National President will address the Asansol district BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in Raniganj.

Strategy for 2026 Assembly Elections

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, the BJP has finalised a detailed list of Prabasi leaders from various states to strengthen its election campaign across different zones of the state, including Nabadwip, Kolkata, Howrah-Hooghly-Midnapore region. The list includes senior leaders, legislators, former ministers, organisational office-bearers, and youth leaders deputed from several states such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Tripura. These leaders will work in coordination with the West Bengal BJP unit to oversee organisational activities, election preparedness, and grassroots mobilisation in the allotted districts.

West Bengal State President Samik Bhattacharya has appointed in-charges for the respective assembly constituencies for the Legislative Assembly elections 2026. Bhattacharya announced the Assembly in-charges on all 294 seats.

Amit Shah to Visit West Bengal

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on January 30 and 31. During his two-day tour, Amit Shah is expected to hold important organisational and political meetings, further energising the party cadre and reviewing preparations for the upcoming political challenges in the state. (ANI)