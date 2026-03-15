Several BJP MPs, including Gulam Ali Khatana and K Sudhakar, stated the party is always prepared for elections and serves the nation. They expressed confidence in winning upcoming assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

BJP Expresses Poll Readiness

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana on Sunday said the Bhartiya Janata Party is prepared for the elections and is committed to the interest of the people 24 hours a day, seven days a week. "The BJP remains prepared for elections 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the interest of the people. Whether they are general elections, assembly elections, or panchayat elections, we are always ready, and our people are always working," he stated to ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Confident of Victory in Key States

Meanwhile, BJP MP K Sudhakar said that the Bhartiya Janata Party serves the nation rather than preparing for the elections, further exuding confidence that the party will emerge victorious in Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Whatever announcement the Election Commission makes for the country, we are ready. The BJP party does not prepare for elections; we serve the country. We are confident that we will win in Assam again, and there is a good possibility of the NDA's victory in Puducherry as well. There is an NDA wave in Tamil Nadu," he said.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan echoed a similar sentiment and said, "This time, the results will be good. We will perform well in all five. We will also form the government."

BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan noted, "The BJP is always ready for elections. Our workers are on the ground. The elections will be in favour of the BJP."

Election Commission to Announce Schedule

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) today. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 pm.

Assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published. (ANI)