Maha Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal clarified his Shivaji-Tipu Sultan comparison, calling Shivaji our pride and Tipu his follower. He accused the BJP of politicising and distorting his remarks after a police case was filed against him in Pune.

Sapkal Clarifies Remarks, Blames BJP

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday, while clarifying his remarks about comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan, alleged that the BJP was politicising the issue. Speaking to reporters here, Sapkal called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a pride of the nation, asserting that Tipu Sultan drew inspiration from him and carried forward the struggle for self-rule. "The controversy that has been allegedly created over my statement is being politicised by the BJP. I want to clearly state that the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is our pride, honour, and glory. It was through his valour that Hindutva Swarajya was established. Taking inspiration from that, Tipu Sultan carried forward the struggle for self-rule," Sapkal told reporters in a video uploaded on his official Facebook handle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also accused the BJP of distorting his remarks and misrepresenting them. Sapkal also recalled his earlier remarks, in which he compared Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Afzal Khan, adding that they didn't create any political controversy; however, his present remarks have caused trouble for the BJP. "However, the BJP has distorted my statement and presented it incorrectly. Earlier, I had compared Devendra Fadnavis to Afzal Khan in the context of arrogance--that is what I had said--but there was no response from their side at that time. Now, suddenly, my statement is being misrepresented and turned into an issue," said Sapkal.

Police Case Filed Against Congress Leader

This comes after Pune City Police registered a case against Harshwardhan Sapkal earlier in the day, following a complaint by Dhiraj Ghate, Pune BJP City President, alleging that Sapkal made objectionable remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and compared him to Tipu Sultan.

BJP Alleges Hurt Sentiments

According to Dhiraj Ghate, BJP Pune City President, "the case has been registered at Parvati Police Station against Harshwardhan Sapkal for comparing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, he hurt the sentiments of Hindus who believe and consider Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as God. I don't understand by making such a statement, which hurts the sentiments, what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove? This is why we are here at Parvati Police, who made the complaint against him, and a case has been registered against Harshwardhan Sapkal."

The Original Controversial Statement

Earlier on Saturday, speaking to reporters on the controversy surrounding a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, which was opposed by the Shiv Sena and other groups, Sapkal said in Marathi that the Mysore ruler had followed Shivaji Maharaj's ideals. "The kind of bravery that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj possessed and the concept of 'Swarajya' (self-rule) that he introduced... much later, following in that very tradition and taking inspiration from his ideals, Tipu Sultan waged war against the British," Sapkal said." In that sense, Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India. He never allowed any poisonous or communal ideas to sway him. As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

Charges Filed Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The case against Harshwardhan Sapkal is registered under sections 192, 196(1), 196(2), 352 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint alleges that Sapkal's remarks hurt the sentiments of Hindus and followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and had the potential to disturb communal harmony.