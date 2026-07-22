The BJP announced nationwide protests outside Congress offices, calling the opposition's protest at the PM's residence "unruly" and "anarchistic." The move is a direct response to Congress's demonstration over the NEET-UG 2026 issue.

The BJP will hold protests on Wednesday across the country outside Congress offices after the opposition party leaders held a protest outside the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence yesterday. The sources in the party confirmed the step will be taken in response to Congress' "unruly behaviour".

BJP Condemns Congress's 'Anarchistic Politics'

Following Congress' protest outside the PM's residence, BJP president Nitin Nabin said, "Rahul Gandhi's conduct was entirely unbecoming and reprehensible. Despite holding a dignified position like that of the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi does not take it seriously--this became evident from his behaviour."

"In democracy, opposition and anarchy are two different things. When opposition crosses the boundaries of propriety, it takes the form of anarchy. The way Rahul Gandhi and his team went to the Prime Minister's residence today and attempted to create chaos sends a clear message that they are increasingly becoming symbols not of the politics of opposition, but of anarchistic politics," he added.

'Country Runs by Rules and Laws': Sambit Patra

BJP MP Sambit Patra had also condemned the action by Congress and said the country has to run by some prescribed rules and laws.

"Every kind of dialogue with the opposition on the floor of Parliament is acceptable, but this kind of behaviour will never be accepted by the people of the country.In a democracy, holding dharnas and protests is an important part of the democratic system. But the question is, where and in what manner should such protests be conducted? Even for opposition and demonstrations, there are certain rules and arrangements. The country too operates according to some prescribed rules and laws," he said.

Patra said the Prime Minister's residence is an extremely sensitive area with high security. "This location has its own security arrangements, protocols, and dignity. In such a situation, if any undesirable or antisocial element infiltrates that crowd and attempts to exploit the situation or compromise the security arrangements, would that be appropriate for democracy? Is it right to put the Prime Minister's premises and residence at such a security risk in this manner? Should such tampering with the Prime Minister's security be done?"

Background of the Confrontation

The Congress protest followed a day of heightened political confrontation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and police action against unarmed student protesters. Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions as Opposition parties sought a discussion on the issue, while Congress maintained that the Centre must take responsibility for the examination controversy and the alleged police excesses against students. The top Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, staged protests outside the PM's residence. (ANI)