Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of playing politics and not supporting the state's claim for the Revenue Deficit Grant. He asserted his government is improving the economy and will hold Panchayat elections before May 31.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to support the state on the issue of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), asserting that the opposition was indulging in "mere politics" instead of standing with the people of the state.

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"The BJP is only doing politics. They did not stand with the people of Himachal Pradesh on the Revenue Deficit Grant, which was the rightful claim of the state," Sukhu said while addressing reporters in Shimla.

South Asian Table Tennis Youth Championship 2026

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the South Asian Table Tennis Youth Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. Local MLA Harish Janartha was also present on the occasion.

Welcoming participants, Sukhu said the championship was being hosted in Himachal Pradesh for the first time and would provide a platform for young players, particularly in the under-19 category, to showcase their talent. He added that selections for international events like the Asian Games could emerge from such competitions.

On State's Financial Condition

On the state's financial condition, the Chief Minister said his government was making sustained efforts to strengthen the economy and had already begun seeing positive results. "We are committed to improving the financial health of the state and moving towards self-reliance," he said.

Accusations Over Panchayat Elections

Targeting the BJP further, Sukhu alleged that the opposition was politicising the issue of Panchayat elections. He reiterated that elections to Panchayats and urban local bodies would be conducted before May 31, in line with legal and constitutional provisions. "We have already clarified this in the Lower House and also in view of the High Court's decision," he said.

Alleged Irregularities in Himcare Scheme

The Chief Minister also referred to alleged irregularities in the Himcare scheme, claiming that an internal audit had pointed to a scam of around Rs. 110 crore. "We will bring the truth before the public," he asserted, while adding that the government was working to improve and streamline the scheme rather than shutting it down.

Fiscal Discipline to Strengthen Economy

Sukhu further said that fiscal discipline measures being undertaken by the government should not be misconstrued as budget cuts, but rather as steps aimed at strengthening the state's economic foundation.

Reaffirming his government's commitment, Sukhu said, "The decisions we are taking today will strengthen the economy of Himachal Pradesh in the long run."

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