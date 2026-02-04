BJP's Nishikant Dubey demanded a debate on pre-2014 books after Parliament was stalled over Rahul Gandhi citing an unpublished memoir. Congress's Priyanka Gandhi accused the govt of disrupting the House to prevent the LoP from speaking.

'Discuss Published Books to Know Pre-2014 Story': BJP MP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Wednesday that parliament proceedings were stalled due to a book that was not published anywhere, and urged the Speaker to allow a discussion on the books which were published to let the people "know the story before 2014".

"...These are the books which are published but have been banned in India...Parliament proceedings were stalled due to a book that had not been published anywhere...I urge the speaker, and this is the same thing that I said in the Parliament also, that there should be a discussion on the books which are published and the public should know the story of before 2014, about which the majority of the population has no knowledge, there should be a discussion on it in the Parliament...The Gandhi-Nehru family will be exposed following the discussion in the Parliament...," the BJP MP told reporters.

Congress Accuses Govt of Disrupting Parliament

After a massive uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Union government and accused it of disrupting Parliament proceedings.

The Congress MP accused the government of "disrespecting" the Speaker and Parliament and emphasised that the LoP represents the entire opposition. "Nishikant ji is brought forward only when the govt wants to create disruption. The government is not allowing a member to quote from a published book, but he (BJP MP Nishikant Dubey) brings 6 books to the House and quotes from them. This government wants to show that only their way will work in Parliament. This is a disrespect of the Speaker and Parliament. LoP is not just a person; he represents the entire Opposition," the Wayanad MP told reporters outside the Parliament.

The Congress MP noted that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi never hesitated to make decisions. "Again, they are bringing up Nehru to distract the people of the nation because of what that General sahib said about the country's leadership... Did Indira Gandhi ever back off from making a decision? Never. This is not how a country is run. What they did today was to show that only what they want will happen in the House, and they won't allow the LoP to speak....This is a very serious issue, and everyone should understand this. It is the first time that the govt itself doesn't want the House to function."

Memoir 'Published Abroad', Not Allowed in India: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the government was not allowing the former Army Chief General MM Naravane's "memoir" to be published in India.

The Congress leader reinvoked General Naravane's unpublished memoir on border tensions with China, stating that it was published "abroad." Speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Gandhi said, "It's available abroad, I think. It's published abroad. Govt is not allowing it to be published here. That's what I believe. The book is available. You can imagine where the book (that he is carrying today) has come from. You think about where it came from."