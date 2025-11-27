BJP MP Damodar Agarwal criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge amid the Karnataka CM post row, suggesting the party be renamed the "Muslim League." Kharge stated the high command, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, will resolve the issue.

BJP MP Slams Congress, Suggests 'Muslim League' Renaming

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Karnataka Congress over the Chief Minister's post, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal on Thursday sharply criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent comments on the issue, even suggesting that the Congress be renamed the "Muslim League."

Agarwal accused the party of becoming an instrument of "Muslim appeasement." "What he says does not hold any major significance, but what the so-called heir of the Gandhi family's verdict does. Congress has made itself a tool for Muslim appeasement, and I would suggest Kharge to rename the party as 'Muslim League'," Damodar Agarwal told ANI.

Congress High Command to Deliberate on Karnataka CM Post

Earlier on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge said the party high command, which includes him, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, will "deliberate" and "resolve" the speculations around the Chief Ministerial post.

Kharge's remarks come amid growing speculation about a change in the Chief Ministerial face of Karnataka, fueled by the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, which has been cited frequently in political circles.

Speaking with ANI about the speculations, Kharge downplayed the 'internal conflict' within the party and said, "Only the people there can say what the government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the High Command - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and I will sit together and deliberate on this...We will give the mediation that is required."

Siddaramaiah Ready for Delhi Visit

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he will visit Delhi if the party high command calls him.

This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that a decision regarding the speculated tussle in the state will be made after a discussion among the high command, CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. "If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. (ANI)