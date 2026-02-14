BJP MP Jagdambika Pal slammed the Opposition, particularly Rahul Gandhi, for obstructing Parliament. He condemned Gandhi's "low-level and baseless" allegations, which he said prevented discussion on the President's address during the Budget session.

BJP MP Slams Opposition for Parliament Disruption

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday criticised the Opposition for obstructing proceedings in Parliament, stating that the discussion on the President's address could not take place due to their disruptions.

Speaking to reporters, Pal specifically condemned the statements and allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi against the Centre, calling them "low-level and baseless." "The discussion on the President's address could not take place...Rahul Gandhi made baseless and low-level allegations in the Parliament and created obstruction during the motion of thanks. Several opposition parties also wanted the discussion to take place, but it did not. The way they obstructed the House, the kind of statements they make in democracy, the kind of allegations they level, they should think about it...," he said.

Budget Session Concludes First Part

The first part of the Budget session concluded on Friday, which was marked by heated political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publication had sparked controversy even outside the Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will reconvene on March 9 after a three-week recess.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned and is scheduled to meet again on March 9 after a three-week recess.

The Parliament budget session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2. The recess will allow Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. The first part of the session was devoted primarily to the Budget for 2026-27 and to a discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

INDIA Bloc Activities

During the session, the INDIA bloc discussed proposals such as replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, as well as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll before the start of the session.

During President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses, opposition parties staged protests in a "dignified" manner against the scrapping of MGNREGA, highlighting their concerns over employment and rural livelihoods.