Lok Sabha adjourned after a ruckus over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's demand to terminate Rahul Gandhi's membership. Earlier, the House passed the Industrial Relations Code Bill, which guarantees appointment letters and equal pay for equal work.

Ruckus over remarks on Rahul Gandhi adjourns Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday after a ruckus over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The Lower House of the Parliament will reconvene on Friday at 11 AM.

This came after Dubey rose in the Lok Sabha and accused Rahul Gandhi of questioning the country's constitutional institutions, urging a substantive motion to terminate Gandhi's parliamentary membership and impose a lifetime ban on him from contesting elections, prompting incendiary reactions from Opposition MPs. "He behaves like an urban naxal. He travels to foreign nations only to meet with traitors. He questions the country's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the House Speaker, the Constitution, and the Supreme Court. I request that you discuss the substantive motion so that he can be barred from the House and can never contest elections," Dubey accused.

Lok Sabha passes Industrial Relations Code Bill

Earlier, the lower house of the Parliament passed 'The Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026' after hours of discussions. The Bill seeks to amend the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

Key amendments and benefits

Replying to the discussion before the Bill's passage in the Lower House, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said the Bill guarantees the issuance of appointment letters to the youth. "To every such youth who will get a job, an appointment letter must be given under all circumstances," he said in the House.

"Whoever gets the job will also receive an appointment letter, so that there is written proof of the terms of employment. For equal work, the wages of female and male workers will no longer be different; previously, there was no legal restriction on this. The Labour Code has guaranteed equal pay for equal work," he added.

Two and a half months have passed since the Labour Code was implemented. Until the new labour codes were adopted, an employee had to work for 5 years to be eligible for gratuity. "Now, under the new Labour Code, there's a guarantee of gratuity even after working for one year," the minister said.

Many members, including Kodikunnil Suresh, Darshan Singh Choudhary, Kalyan Banerjee, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Supriya Sule, Jagdambika Pal, Adv Chandrashekhar, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, have participated in the discussion.

Other Parliamentary Business

Moreover, several other papers were laid on the Table of the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session by various Ministries.

Reports Tabled

Further, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti presented the Twenty-ninth Report (in Hindi and English) on the Action Taken by the Government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Twenty-sixth Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on the subject, "Roadmap for Indian economic growth in light of global economic and geopolitical circumstances."

BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Chandra Prakash Joshi presented the Fourth Report (in Hindi and English) of the Committee on Petitions on the representation of Parameswaran Krishna Iyer regarding the imposition of penal charges for non-maintenance of the minimum balance in bank accounts.

BJP MPs Harendra Singh Malik and Rajkumar Chahar also presented reports (in Hindi and English) of the Committee on Government Assurances.

Motions for Extension

BJP MPs D Purandeswari and Bhartruhari Mahtab moved a motion seeking an extension of time to present the Joint Committee's report on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Malvika Devi moved a motion seeking an extension of time to present the Select Committee's report on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025. (ANI)