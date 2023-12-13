Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parliament security breach: BJP MP RK Singh Patel's brave takedown of Lok Sabha intruder garners praise

    Recounting the intense moment, Patel described how he swiftly intervened, seizing hold of the individual wielding a colour smoke canister. Despite the culprit's attempts to release the smoke and cause further chaos, Patel, along with other MPs, managed to subdue the situation.

    BJP MP RK Singh Patel on Wednesday (December 13) emerged as a pivotal figure during a shocking breach of security within the hallowed halls of India's Parliament. In a dramatic turn of events, Patel took a decisive action, grappling with one of the intruders who had breached security protocols.

    Recounting the intense moment, Patel described how he swiftly intervened, seizing hold of the individual wielding a colour smoke canister. Despite the culprit's attempts to release the smoke and cause further chaos, Patel, along with other MPs, managed to subdue the situation.

    Lok Sabha security breach: Outburst after allegations that BJP's Pratap Simha issued visitor pass to intruders

    The Lok Sabha was abruptly adjourned until 2 pm as chaos erupted within its chambers. Two individuals breached the sanctity of the parliamentary session by leaping from the visitor's gallery and unleashing smoke canisters.

    This disruptive act on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack raised immediate concerns about the adequacy of security measures.

    Investigations into the breach revealed alarming details. Preliminary findings indicated that the perpetrators had concealed the smoke canisters within their shoes, evading security checks.

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke 'bombs'? (WATCH)

    Reports also hinted at alleged connections between the intruders and BJP MP Pratap Simha, suggesting that entry passes might have been recommended by the MP. Authorities launched a comprehensive investigation to scrutinize these claims and ascertain the extent of involvement, if any, by the MP.

    The detained individuals outside Parliament, identified as Neelam and Amol Shinde, intensified public scrutiny of the incident.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
