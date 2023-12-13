Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke 'bombs'? (WATCH)

Expressing concern, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav highlighted the absence of identifying tags for visitors and reporters, emphasizing the necessity for government attention to this security loophole within the Lok Sabha.

In an alarming breach of security on Wednesday (December 13), two individuals leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, as reported by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asserting that they carried tear gas canisters. During the Zero Hour proceedings, one person was witnessed vaulting over the benches while another dangled from the public gallery, spraying tear gas, Chowdhury detailed to reporters.

Reports suggest that the passes for the intruders were purportedly recommended by BJP MP Pratap Simha. However, a thorough investigation into this claim is currently underway.

The protesters who were detained by the police outside the Parliament are indentified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25).

Describing the incident, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated, "Suddenly two young men, around 20 years old, jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery, carrying canisters emitting yellow smoke. One aimed towards the Speaker's chair, shouting slogans. The potentially poisonous smoke poses a grave security threat, notably on December 13, reminiscent of the 2001 Parliament attack."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, reiterated the breach, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. "Two young men hurled an object emitting gas from the gallery. MPs apprehended them, and security personnel escorted them out. The House adjourned until 2 pm. This breach is especially critical as today marks the remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack."