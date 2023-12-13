Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw smoke 'bombs'? (WATCH)

    Expressing concern, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav highlighted the absence of identifying tags for visitors and reporters, emphasizing the necessity for government attention to this security loophole within the Lok Sabha.

    Parliament security breach: 'Tanashahi bandh karo' - Protesters explain why they threw tear gas canisters? (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    In an alarming breach of security on Wednesday (December 13), two individuals leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, as reported by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asserting that they carried tear gas canisters. During the Zero Hour proceedings, one person was witnessed vaulting over the benches while another dangled from the public gallery, spraying tear gas, Chowdhury detailed to reporters.

    Reports suggest that the passes for the intruders were purportedly recommended by BJP MP Pratap Simha. However, a thorough investigation into this claim is currently underway.

    Major security breach in Lok Sabha; 2 people who opened smoke cans nabbed (WATCH)

    The protesters who were detained by the police outside the Parliament are indentified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25).

    Describing the incident, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated, "Suddenly two young men, around 20 years old, jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery, carrying canisters emitting yellow smoke. One aimed towards the Speaker's chair, shouting slogans. The potentially poisonous smoke poses a grave security threat, notably on December 13, reminiscent of the 2001 Parliament attack."

    New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication to party

    Expressing concern, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav highlighted the absence of identifying tags for visitors and reporters, emphasizing the necessity for government attention to this security loophole within the Lok Sabha.

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, reiterated the breach, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. "Two young men hurled an object emitting gas from the gallery. MPs apprehended them, and security personnel escorted them out. The House adjourned until 2 pm. This breach is especially critical as today marks the remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack."

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Smoke bomb in Lok Sabha: Khalistani terrorist Pannun behind security breach in Parliament?

    'Smoke bomb' in Lok Sabha: Khalistani terrorist Pannun behind security breach in Parliament?

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card rkn

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card

    Visitor jumps into Lok Sabha chamber from Gallery opens tear gas canisters watch gcw

    Major security breach in Lok Sabha; 2 people who opened smoke cans nabbed (WATCH)

    Column New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication

    New Faces as CM: Behind BJP's policy to reward dedication to party

    Viral video Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto vehicle impounded gcw

    Viral video: Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto

    Recent Stories

    Smoke bomb in Lok Sabha: Khalistani terrorist Pannun behind security breach in Parliament?

    'Smoke bomb' in Lok Sabha: Khalistani terrorist Pannun behind security breach in Parliament?

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card rkn

    Asianet News Impact: Kerala child suffering from genetic disorder finally gets new Aadhar card

    Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties

    Karnataka: BMTC cracks down on ticketless travelers, collects over Rs 7 lakh in penalties

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs RBA

    Wamiqa Gabbi sexy photos: Khufiya star dons black leather bra, flaunts her HOT abs

    cricket MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni's heartwarming birthday bash: A rare glimpse into the legend's celebratory side (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon