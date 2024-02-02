BJP MP Prahlad Joshi slams Congress' MP DK Suresh over 'separate Nation row', calls for his suspension

BJP MP Prahlad Joshi criticized Congress leader DK Suresh for divisive remarks during Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' Joshi urged Congress to suspend Suresh, accusing him of treason and undermining national unity. He stressed emotional connections with the nation, criticized divisive strategies, and called for legal action, suggesting sedition charges.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Prahlad Joshi, has strongly condemned Congress leader DK Suresh for his divisive statements, urging the Congress party to take immediate action by suspending him. The BJP leader accused Suresh of attempting to sow seeds of discord by advocating for the division of the nation, branding his statements as acts of treason.

Joshi's remarks came in response to Suresh's controversial statements during a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was conducting the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' Suresh's divisive rhetoric, according to Joshi, goes against the ethos of national unity and is an insult to the revered lines, "Bharat Janani Tanujate, Jaya Hai Karnataka Mathe."



Addressing reporters, Joshi asserted that the Congress party cannot come to power by pursuing a strategy of dividing the country. He emphasized the need for emotional connections with the nation and cautioned against indulging in rhetoric that undermines the integrity of the nation.

"Talking cutting is not the solution. We did not resort to such language when we were not in power," stated Joshi, highlighting the importance of responsible and inclusive dialogue. He dismissed the Congress's guarantees as "bogus," asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the true guarantee for the security and safety of the country.

Joshi also called for legal action against MP DK Suresh, suggesting that a case of sedition should be filed against him. He expressed concern over the potential ramifications of such divisive remarks, stating that every individual should have an emotional connection with the country.

Shifting the focus to internal party dynamics, Joshi expressed his satisfaction with the return of former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar to the BJP. While acknowledging his inability to attend Shettar's induction program, Joshi revealed that he is a candidate for the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.



"I am very happy that Shettar is back. I have no objection to Shetter's inclusion," remarked Joshi, dispelling any notions of opposition within the party. He clarified that local leaders were informed about Shettar's return and emphasized the importance of unity, stating that even leaders from other political backgrounds, such as MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, are welcome.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Joshi expressed confidence in winning all 28 seats in Karnataka. He asserted that necessary preparations are underway to ensure a strong performance in the elections.