Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Congress' DK Suresh calls for 'separate country for South' over tax distribution disparity; sparks row (WATCH)

    Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh criticizes Union Interim Budget 2024, citing tax distribution disparities. He controversially calls for a separate nation for the South, expressing concerns about economic gaps. Suresh questions budget legitimacy, raising doubts about the impact of the Economic Survey and accuses some parties of altering stances for political motives. The proposal sparks a heated debate on regional imbalances and fiscal policies in India.

    Congress' DK Suresh calls for 'separate country for South' over tax distribution disparity; sparks row (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    In a recent statement, Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh expressed his opinion about the Union Interim Budget 2024, presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman and gave a controversial statement regarding the tax distribution disparity. He called for a separate nation for the South, driven by his belief that South India's financial resources are disproportionately directed towards North India. He expressed concern that this economic gap could pose significant financial challenges for the southern states. Suresh cautioned that if this trend persists, there might be a need to advocate more strongly for the interests of South India.

    He expressed apprehensions regarding what he perceives as minimal changes in the current budget. According to Suresh, despite the budget featuring different names, he contends that only the nameplates have been altered, raising doubts about the true impact of the Economic Survey and the nation's achievements over the past year.

    Interim Budget 2024: Defence Ministry receives highest allocation, Agriculture gets lowest

    During his address, Suresh raised questions about the legitimacy of specific budget-related announcements, emphasizing the need for a clearer understanding of the government's economic strategies. He criticized election-related statements in the budget, accusing some parties of altering their stance on guarantees and suggesting that political motives might overshadow genuine policy concerns.

    DK Suresh's assertion has ignited a heated debate, with opinions sharply divided on the feasibility and implications of such a proposal. Critics argue that unity is crucial for the country's progress. As the debate unfolds, DK Suresh's call for a 'separate country for South' underscores the growing concerns over tax distribution disparities and regional economic imbalances, injecting a new dimension into the ongoing discourse on India's fiscal policies.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 13-year-old Lion Sarvesha succumbs to Haemoprotozoa disease at Shimoga Tiger Reserve vkp

    Karnataka: 13-year-old Lion Sarvesha succumbs to Haemoprotozoa disease at Shimoga Tiger Reserve

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court AJR

    Supreme Court denies urgent hearing on Gyanvapi mosque plea, directs committee to approach high court

    Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch snt

    Decade of economic contrasts: UPA's fiscal mirage vs NDA's transparent 'Viksit Bharat' pitch

    'CM, DCM support MLA Balakrishna's Congress guarantee cancellation threat': Nikhil Kumaraswamy vkp

    'CM, DCM support MLA Balakrishna’s Congress guarantee cancellation threat': Nikhil Kumaraswamy

    Interim Budget 2024 Sitharaman announces new housing scheme for middle class citizens gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman announces new housing scheme for middle class citizens

    Recent Stories

    tennis Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad snt

    Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad

    Interim Budget 2024 Defence Ministry receives highest allocation Agriculture gets lowest gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Defence Ministry receives highest allocation, Agriculture gets lowest

    Reasons behind eating 'Dahi cheeni' before starting anything in India rkn

    Reasons behind eating 'Dahi cheeni' before starting anything in India

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan aims to emulate legends Kohli, Richards and Miandad after Test call-up snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan aims to emulate legends Kohli, Richards and Miandad after Test call-up

    What is the importance of Solar Energy? anr

    What is the importance of Solar Energy?

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon