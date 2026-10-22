Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has made her Instagram debut, using her first post to share a glimpse of her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. The veteran Congress leader described the book as a personal story of “love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong”.

In the video shared on her new Instagram account on Thursday, October 22, Gandhi is seen receiving the first copies of the book. She also shares sweets with her daughter, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to mark the occasion.