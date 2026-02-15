BJP leaders including Ravi Kishan and Keshav Prasad Maurya have supported the MHA's notification on singing all six verses of Vande Mataram. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed the move, calling it unconstitutional.

BJP Leaders Welcome Directive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Sunday expressed support for the Union government's recent notification on Vande Mataram, stating the move reflects the aspirations of the country's younger generation. Kishan told ANI, "Everyone should read those verses. Every youth of the country wants the verses recited at the time of independence to be remembered, and, along with 'Jana Gana Mana', everyone should also memorise Vande Mataram. The youth have welcomed this."

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya welcomed the Union Home Ministry's directive mandating the singing of all six verses of Vande Mataram before the national anthem, calling it a "matter of pride". Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "Vande Mataram has been notified in the gazette; now all Indians should sing Vande Mataram as the national song. This is a matter of pride, and I congratulate the Home Minister for this."

BJP MP Sudha Murthy also expressed support, stating, "I like Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana." The reactions follow the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) releasing detailed guidelines for the national song Vande Mataram, stating that when both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed at an event, all six stanzas of the official version of Vande Mataram must be presented first.

AIMPLB Demands Withdrawal

On the other hand, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification mandating the playing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram before the national anthem at official events. In a press statement, the Board's General Secretary, Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, expressed strong opposition to the government's decision, calling it unconstitutional, against religious freedom and secular values, contrary to the Supreme Court judgment, and directly conflicting with the religious beliefs of Muslims. (ANI)