BJP leaders Sunil Sharma and Sat Sharma raised concerns over an alleged anti-India campaign from Bangladesh aimed at disrupting India's growth, linking it to the need for CAA to protect persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries.

BJP Leaders Raise Alarm Over 'Anti-India Campaign'

Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader Sunil Sharma expressed concern over what he described as an anti-India campaign emerging from Bangladesh. He said such activities could be aimed at creating unrest and slowing India's development. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sunil Sharma said, "Today an anti-India campaign is being emanated in Bangladesh, a country that was born of the sacrifice of many of our soldiers. This could also be backed by other countries, who aim to create disturbances in India to stop its development... The government of India is keeping a keen eye on the unrest in Bangladesh..."

Concerns for Minority Safety and CAA

BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Sat Sharma said that people across India are concerned about the safety of minorities in neighbouring countries. Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said the law was meant to provide shelter to those who were tortured outside India, but the issue was misrepresented by the opposition. "Every Hindu in India is worried. All the minorities are protected in the country and therefore, every Indian wishes that the minorities in other countries are safe as well... the reason for CAA was that the people who were tortured outside can settle here, but the opposition diverted the matter. If the minorities are not safe there, they can come to India," Sharma said.

Brutal Killing of Hindu Youth Sparks Outrage

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

India's Diplomatic Response

Meanwhile, India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week amid apparent strain in ties over developments in the neighbouring country.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support.

Internal Turmoil in Bangladesh

The International Crimes Tribunal in Bangladesh framed charges in a crimes against humanity case against 17 accused, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over allegations of enforced disappearances during the Awami League's rule, Daily Star reported.