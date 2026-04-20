BJP leaders Nitin Nabin and Yogi Adityanath asserted a 'BJP wave' in West Bengal, calling for the TMC's ouster. They accused the incumbent government of corruption, appeasement, and oppressing religious practices, advocating for a 'double-engine' govt.

'BJP Wave' Across West Bengal, Time for TMC's Ouster: Nabin

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday asserted that a "BJP wave" is sweeping across West Bengal, claiming that the "time has come for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to be ousted from power."

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"Today there is a BJP wave across West Bengal, and now the time has come for the TMC to be ousted. The time has come for the BJP to come in, and the enthusiasm among the people shows that this time, the people of West Bengal are on the streets against corruption, appeasement, and the oppression of women. A double-engine government will be formed under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi... Today, (Chief Minister) Mamata Didi of TMC has done the work of deceiving Maa, Mati and Manush. Now Mamata Didi's time is over...," Nabin told reporters here.

'TMC Oppresses Ram Devotees': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday charged the incumbent TMC of "oppressing" religious practices and stressed that Bengal needs a "double-engine" government. " Addressing a rally in Purulia, the Chief Minister said, "... TMC oppresses Ram devotees and stops Durga Puja... Bengal's soil is the land of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa... I have come here to pay obeisance to such sacred soil... Bengal needs a double-engine government... The TMC government, crossing the peak of appeasement, robs the poor of their rights..."

Election Schedule and 2021 Results

West Bengal will go to assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting on May 4.

West Bengal has a total of 294 Assembly seats, with the majority mark set at 148.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) secured a decisive victory, winning 213 seats with a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the main opposition, winning 77 seats with a vote share of 38.5 per cent. Smaller players, including the RSPMA and independent candidates, won one seat each. The total declared seats stood at 292. (ANI)