BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud condemned Sheikh Hasina's death sentence as 'unwarranted', calling the Bangladesh interim government 'unconstitutional' and alleging foreign funding behind the protests that ousted her.

BJP Leader Calls Verdict 'Unjustifiable'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Wednesday criticised the recent death penalty given to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for "crimes against humanity" by the country's International Crimes Tribunal, calling it "totally unwarranted and unjustifiable."

"The sentence given to Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is totally unwarranted and unjustifiable," Goud told ANI. Further questioning the legitimacy of the interim government in Bangladesh, he alleged that the current administration has "no authority, a people's mandate, or jurisdiction."

"Bangladesh is now headed by an unconstitutional government, a person who has no authority, a people's mandate, or jurisdiction," he added. He further questioned the violence and protests which toppled the Hasina-led regime, claiming that foreign agencies funded them, and soon the people of Bangladesh will "come to their senses."

"It has no relevance either in justice or in international law. Whatever happened in Bangladesh was instigated and funded by foreign agencies... Sooner or later, Bangladeshi people will realise, and they will get into their senses," he said.

Tribunal's Verdict on 'Crimes Against Humanity'

On November 17, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted the 78-year-old Bangladeshi and former prime minister of "crimes against humanity" linked to the July-August 2024 uprising. The tribunal found Hasina and two senior officials guilty of ordering or enabling atrocities during the protests.

Local media reported that the tribunal delivered the verdict in absentia, as Hasina has been living in India since the fall of her government.

Hasina's Son Blames US for 'Regime Change'

Earlier, following the verdict, Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed blamed the previous US government for spending "millions of dollars on regime change" in his country but said the "US attitude has definitely changed" under President Donald Trump.

Wazed, who now lives in the US, while his mother is in exile in India, told ANI that the American approach today has changed "very distinctly" from what it was during last year's political unrest. He said, "President Trump himself announced at a press conference earlier this year that the previous administration, through USAID, spent millions of dollars on regime change in Bangladesh."

Wazed also addressed questions about Hasina's extradition to Bangladesh, sought by the Yunus administration and said the "unelected, unconstitutional and illegal" Dhaka government did not follow the judicial process while sentencing her to death. (ANI)