BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill slammed the AAP-led Punjab government over the fatal shooting of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar, citing a 'gangster raj'. He called for President's Rule, with Congress also criticising the state's lawlessness.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaiveer Shergill slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state following the fatal shooting of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi near a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town on Friday morning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Oberoi, who was leaving the gurdwara after offering prayers, was reportedly attacked by two scooter-borne assailants who fired multiple shots at him. He was rushed to Sri Ram Hospital in critical condition, but despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead.

BJP calls for President's Rule

Speaking to ANI, Shergill criticised the AAP government for what he described as a rise in crimes, "gangster raj," and the overall lawlessness in Punjab. He called for the imposition of President's Rule in the state, asserting that the AAP government had failed to maintain basic law and order. "Since the Aam Aadmi Party has come to power in Punjab, law and order have become a soft toy in the hands of the criminals and gangsters. Today, there is 'gangster raj' and 'gunda raj' in Punjab. Murders, rapes, extortion calls have become casual business and daily new of Punjab. It looks like AAP has taken a contract to push Punjab back into the dark era. It is high time President's Rule is imposed in Punjab," Shergill told ANI.

Details of the attack and medical response

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manpreet Singh confirmed the sequence of events, saying, "Lucky Oberoi was leaving after offering prayers here. At that time, two scooter-borne people came and fired at him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is under treatment. Probe is underway."

The AAP leader was critically injured and rushed to Sri Ram Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead.

Dr. Vishal, attending physician at Sri Ram Hospital, said that approximately eight to nine rounds were fired at Oberoi. He further mentioned that although the leader was put on a ventilator, his life could not be saved. "Lucky Oberoi was brought here around 8 am. On examination, it was found that 8-9 rounds were fired at him. Some bullets had hit his chest, and one had hit his chin. He was given CPR and also put on a ventilator, but his life could not be saved," Vishal told reporters.

Congress echoes criticism, compares Punjab to Bihar

The incident drew sharp criticism from Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who condemned the killing and said it reflected growing lawlessness in the state. He further remarked that Punjab is increasingly becoming "like Bihar." "Murder of sports persons, killing of Sidhu Moosewala, threats and gangsters are prevalent in Punjab. Punjab is becoming like Bihar now. The state government is not paying attention to this, and anarchy is prevalent. For a border state, this is not good. The state government should see why Punjab is becoming like Bihar?" Gandhi told ANI. (ANI)